After Clarence Thomas had the temerity to tell the ugly truth about abortion, pro-abort Bulwark contributor Molly Jong-Fast made a characteristically powerful case against him:

Compelling stuff, as usual. And we do mean as usual. Because as conservative blogger and Arc Digital associate editor Andrea Ruth points out, takes like this are par for the course for Molly Jong-Fast:

Isn’t this woman supposed to be a writer? Is she really so incapable of coming up with new material?

Guess mocking cancer victims is one of the few things Molly likes:

So she likes that, and mocking pro-lifers, of course.

One can also admire the impressive lack of self-awareness:

Beautiful.

