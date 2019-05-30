After Clarence Thomas had the temerity to tell the ugly truth about abortion, pro-abort Bulwark contributor Molly Jong-Fast made a characteristically powerful case against him:

I really really really don’t like Clarence Thomas. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 28, 2019

Compelling stuff, as usual. And we do mean as usual. Because as conservative blogger and Arc Digital associate editor Andrea Ruth points out, takes like this are par for the course for Molly Jong-Fast:

This seems to be a pattern for Molly. Read on. pic.twitter.com/DAEWrEDgr9 — Andrea Ruth (@AndreaNRuth) May 30, 2019

Isn’t this woman supposed to be a writer? Is she really so incapable of coming up with new material?

I remember when Molly made fun of an old man with cancer in the name of conserving conservatism. — BirdGang19 (@bird_gang18) May 30, 2019

Guess mocking cancer victims is one of the few things Molly likes:

I’m deleting a tweet because it called someone who’s sick with cancer 400 years old. Thanks @derekahunter for the heads up. pic.twitter.com/gdASvUgurQ — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 1, 2019

Just to be clear, Molly hasn’t apologized for mocking a man who’s fighting cancer. That would require integrity. Nope, she just regrets getting caught. https://t.co/nBxzc0RjXJ — HMSP (@HMSPitts) March 2, 2019

I deeply apologize for calling this man old. https://t.co/Rhe7JNmHOZ — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 2, 2019

So she likes that, and mocking pro-lifers, of course.

It's seems she might not be temperamentally suited to assist in the quest to "conserve conservatism". Odd that. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) May 30, 2019

I can see why the @BulwarkOnline would want such insightful commentary to grace their site. — Max Zorin (@_TravisWade) May 30, 2019

Thread. One can, I suppose, admire the purity of not bothering to dress up one's tribal dislikes in a veneer of reasoning. https://t.co/WFm0cDZmPY — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 30, 2019

One can also admire the impressive lack of self-awareness:

Beautiful.