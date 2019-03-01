They’re doing the Lord’s work over at the Bulwark. When your tagline is “Conservatism Conserved,” you can’t afford to mess around. That’s why they’ve assigned a real conservative warrior to cover CPAC this week:

Annnnnd they didn’t pull my press credentials so I’m back at day two in the bad place. Follow this thread if you want to lose the will to live. #MollieDoesCPAC pic.twitter.com/VWXIgESG7O — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 1, 2019

Why? So we can be blessed with a far-left pro-abort‘s perspective on conservatism? The state of American conservatism is fractured, to be sure. But last time we checked, hardcore liberals like Molly Jong-Fast don’t bring anything useful to the table. Unless you find embracing hardcore liberal positions useful for conserving conservatism.

I like Molly and find her funny, but Charlie, for you to claim you are a 'conservative' while promoting a lefty lib on Twitter, kinda is head-scratching to those who think you are on the up and up. — RobertTheBruceThe21st (@RThe21st) March 1, 2019

Maybe he’s not as on the up-and-up as you thought.

LOL You're out of your damn mind. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) March 1, 2019

It’s hard to argue with that assessment at this point.

Another reason I'm not at CPAC: People like this are at CPAC. https://t.co/EEickuIWgM — CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) March 1, 2019

I guess it seemed like a good tagline at the time? pic.twitter.com/wAzRvc5Kck — CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) March 1, 2019

If you really want to conserve conservatism, it's not enough to say Sebastian Gorka is silly. You need to defend socialism and abortion. Conservatism conserved! pic.twitter.com/YEV88H2upD — CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) March 1, 2019

It's not enough to ridicule the foibles of those who espouse conservative principles. Unless we reject those principles themselves, conservatism cannot be conserved. — CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) March 1, 2019

The first step in conserving conservatism is making people understand that socialism is actually good. https://t.co/gOnhyB5q7d — CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) March 1, 2019

Please note that I'm not calling on her to be fired. I'm not a liberal. — CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) March 1, 2019

"How did YOU conserve conservatism today?"

"I laughed at all the idiots at CPAC and pointed out that socialism is good" — CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) March 1, 2019

I'm probably just jealous. I don't love Trump enough to get hired by Trump-lovers, or hate him enough to get hired by Trump-haters. I wish I could conserve conservatism by rejecting conservatism espoused by people I don't like. — CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) March 1, 2019

Plenty of conservatives out there have figured out how to oppose Trump and remain conservative. It’s not all that difficult. So why is it so tough for the Bulwark?

A thing can't be true or false on its own merits. It all depends on how embarrassed you are by the messenger. "I'm not like THOSE guys," explained the true conservative. — CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) March 1, 2019

And the thing is… I don't even like CPAC! I think a lot of those people are ridiculous, money-grubbing grifters and hacks. But I also don't say things like "anti-choice" when I mean "pro-infanticide." — CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) March 1, 2019

She’s not even conservative so I don’t even get it. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 1, 2019

They have to burn the village in order to save it — CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) March 1, 2019

Conserve that conservatism, Bulwark! Conserve it real good!

The Bulwark excusing away the rise of socialism in America is definitely True Conservatism. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) March 1, 2019

I saw a screen shot of an article that was written by True Conservative Molly Jong-Fast. That website is really going places. https://t.co/9dLRMqDDj0 — RBe (@RBPundit) March 1, 2019

Bulwark: let's appeal to people who currently feel politically without a home (i.e. me) by sending someone to CPAC that is openly hostile to the concept of conservatism and is there only to mock literally everyone! — 💞The President of the Oskar Werner fan club💞 (@pipandbaby) March 1, 2019

There’s nothing wrong with a big-tent approach to conservatism. But there’s something incredibly effed-up about the Bulwark.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.