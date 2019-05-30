As Twitchy told you earlier, Disney CEO Bob Iger is taking a page from Netflix’s book and threatening to take his film and TV studios out of Georgia if the state’s heartbeat law goes into effect. Iger says it would be “very difficult” for Disney to do business in Georgia, despite evidently having no difficult doing business in countries with highly restrictive anti-abortion laws, not to mention disastrous human rights records.

Well, the hypocritical virtue signaling is catching, because WarnerMedia is issuing a similar threat:

AT&T’s WarnerMedia, which is the parent company of HBO, TNT, TBS, CNN, and other brands, also said the company may stop making “new productions” in the state if the bill takes effect. “We operate and produce work in many states and within several countries at any given time and while that doesn’t mean we agree with every position taken by a state or a country and their leaders, we do respect due process,” WarnerMedia said. “We will watch the situation closely and if the new law holds we will reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions. As is always the case, we will work closely with our production partners and talent to determine how and where to shoot any given project.”

And then there’s NBC Universal:

Just in from NBCUniversal: If any of the "heartbeat" abortion ban laws are upheld, "it would strongly impact our decision-making on where we produce our content in the future." Updating our story again now https://t.co/XhNJnfN43h — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 30, 2019

Would it? Would it really?

Now do countries — Psoastic (@psoastic) May 30, 2019

Better figure out all of the other countries they film in … abortion is not legal in many countries. — Krista Davis🦋 (@davis5_krista) May 30, 2019

How many of those fake outrage groups will boycott those countries who have far stricter policies on abortion? — Jeff (@cooch70) May 30, 2019

Now try every foreign country they ignore. All hypocrites. — TXCobrak (@TXCobrak) May 30, 2019

They’re not just hypocrites when it comes to protesting anti-abortion laws. There’s also this to consider:

The network that tried to kill the Harvey Weinstein story has standards. https://t.co/UbUxGQis0o — BT (@back_ttys) May 30, 2019

And don’t forget the way they covered for Matt Lauer. But this is all about protecting women or something.

Meanwhile:

This is ridiculous. No one is threatening to not work in NY, which passed an abortion bill that is far more extreme than any of the heartbeat bills. If companies are going to take these positions, they are going to alienate a lot of their consumers. https://t.co/l1JHWnHRpf — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) May 30, 2019

One last thing to think about:

They are lying. Why? If they stand by this, and NC passes such a bill…you really believe these goofballs would not televise the Republican National Convention? I'd love to see them play a game of chicken with that. https://t.co/EZLMm0P7Z7 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 30, 2019

As would we.

