As Twitchy told you earlier, Disney CEO Bob Iger is taking a page from Netflix’s book and threatening to take his film and TV studios out of Georgia if the state’s heartbeat law goes into effect. Iger says it would be “very difficult” for Disney to do business in Georgia, despite evidently having no difficult doing business in countries with highly restrictive anti-abortion laws, not to mention disastrous human rights records.

Well, the hypocritical virtue signaling is catching, because WarnerMedia is issuing a similar threat:

AT&T’s WarnerMedia, which is the parent company of HBO, TNT, TBS, CNN, and other brands, also said the company may stop making “new productions” in the state if the bill takes effect.

“We operate and produce work in many states and within several countries at any given time and while that doesn’t mean we agree with every position taken by a state or a country and their leaders, we do respect due process,” WarnerMedia said. “We will watch the situation closely and if the new law holds we will reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions. As is always the case, we will work closely with our production partners and talent to determine how and where to shoot any given project.”

And then there’s NBC Universal:

Would it? Would it really?

They’re not just hypocrites when it comes to protesting anti-abortion laws. There’s also this to consider:

And don’t forget the way they covered for Matt Lauer. But this is all about protecting women or something.

Meanwhile:

One last thing to think about:

As would we.

