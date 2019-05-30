You’ve gotta love all the virtue-signaling celebrities threatening to take their talents out of states with anti-abortion legislation. Apparently the right to murder unborn babies is a cause so just that it’s worth losing work over.

“Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner, for one, isn’t about to let those backwards pro-lifers win. She’s taking a stand against unborn babies’ humanity in the name of women’s rights by vowing to keep her stunningly brave self out of states like Georgia:

Sophie Turner says she won’t work in anti-abortion states https://t.co/R1lZYAr3L0 pic.twitter.com/OFlnlqlGqo — Yahoo Lifestyle (@yahoolifestyle) May 30, 2019

She’s so stunning and brave, you guys:

Speaking with her X Men: Dark Phoenix co-star, and women’s rights advocate in her own right, Jessica Chastain on Tuesday, both actress revealed they’ve signed a letter saying she would no longer work in states where women’s rights are under attack. “I have yet to tell my agents I signed it,” Turner told Sky News. “They’re going to be like: ‘What? You can’t work in these states?’ Yeah I can’t work in these states.”

Somebody get her a cookie.

It’s good that Sophie’s finally getting around to this. We were starting to wonder if she’d ever put her money where her big mouth is.

Abortion is illegal in almost all cases in Northern Ireland where #GameofThrones was filmed. https://t.co/MxG7fYacDe — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) May 30, 2019

Does she know what the abortion laws in Northern Ireland are? Is she aware that that is where she's been working for the past several years? — Michael J. Caruso (@MJ_Caruso) May 30, 2019

She never expressed any concerns while working in Northern Ireland, so there's the hypocrisy — Rodrigo Villareal (@hillglazier) May 30, 2019

Yes, well, about that:

The reporter then pointed out that the show which catapulted Turner to blockbuster success, Game of Thrones, was largely filmed in Northern Ireland – another place where it is illegal to have abortions in practically every circumstance. “There was a lot of work of Game of Thrones there,” Turner responded. “So luckily we’re moving on.”

Ah, OK. So filming in a country with restrictive anti-abortion laws was OK when she was getting paid, but now that that’s over, it’s bad again.

I love that she hand-waves working in Northern Ireland like "yeah it sucked that I had to do it. Oh well." https://t.co/qVLgn1233B — neontaster (@neontaster) May 30, 2019

*Waits for the check to clear from shooting GoT in N. Ireland. “Ok, now I won’t work in an anti-abortion state.” — C. Adam Camp (@cadamcamp) May 30, 2019

It only matters when money isnt involved. Now that GOT is over she cant care about issues until she's offered a massive role and she wont care then either — Paul McMillan (@paultmcmillan) May 30, 2019

Good thing she doesn’t get hired for her intellectual consistency, or she’d be out of work.

Maybe @SophieT should check the abortion laws in Northern Ireland and Croatia. — Paul Gosselin (@LandscapeLights) May 30, 2019

She should give all her earnings from GoT away to charity since so much of the filming was done in a country with abortion laws that are far more restrictive than any of the proposals in those states. https://t.co/FXVww3W3kv — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) May 30, 2019

But will Sophie work in China? Or on Chinese funded films? 🤔 — Conspiracy (@Conspiracyin559) May 30, 2019

We’re on pins and needles over here.

In fact, I hope some of these Hollywood stars also sign a pledge to not work or visit any country that has more restrictive abortion laws than your average red state. They might find their travel and work schedules will get a little lighter. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) May 30, 2019

If Sophie ever has a child she decides not to abort, she can tell them all about this crusade.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

