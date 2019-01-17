As Twitchy told you, Nancy Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff has suggested that Donald Trump is a hypocrite because he put the kibosh on Pelosi’s planned CODEL trip until the shutdown ends even though Trump himself traveled to Iraq during the shutdown.

The President traveled to Iraq during the Trump Shutdown as did a Republican CODEL led by Rep. Zeldin. (4/4) — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 17, 2019

It didn’t take long for media firefighters to leap into action:

Pelosi chief of staff: Trump "traveled to Iraq during" shutdown https://t.co/aXDbkdjrRJ — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) January 17, 2019

Trump went to Iraq during the shutdown https://t.co/IlpdgpQI7M — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) January 17, 2019

President Trump went to Iraq during the shutdown last month https://t.co/zEre727QvR — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) January 17, 2019

On December 26th, President Trump visited Iraq. At that point, the partial government shutdown was five days old. — David Gura (@davidgura) January 17, 2019

So basically Trump: -capitalized a bunch of random words

-misspelled "madam" as "madame"

-invented a stop in Egypt

-called visiting troops overseas a "public relations event" weeks after he himself went to Iraq — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 17, 2019

Trump traveled to Iraq, Louisiana and Texas during the shutdown. And he kept his Iraq trip secret until he landed. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 17, 2019

Shutdown didn't stop Trump from going to Iraq. https://t.co/fO9Q61DG16 — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) January 17, 2019

There’s plenty more where that came from, but you get the idea.

Commander in chief ≠ Speaker of the House. This shouldn't be hard to understand. https://t.co/LBEL2urC5d — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 17, 2019

It shouldn’t be … but it is when you’re willfully obtuse.

And here’s the Iraq point again. So weird how they all just blast that one out. https://t.co/6WuXXV8RcP — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 17, 2019

Trump is the commander of the United States military. You guys should probably all shop a different talking point from Pelosi’s office. https://t.co/icBXO5M0Gr — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 17, 2019

But they can’t help themselves.

Ha! You’re a good foot soldier. We can see the talking points have gone out. https://t.co/epyETkDsNA — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) January 17, 2019

Journolist really got these coordinated talking points out quickly https://t.co/0GQT66VF0Z — Burt’s Revenge (@HighCaliberHate) January 17, 2019

That might be the one thing the media don’t suck at.

And Pelosi is second in line of presidential succession. She has a lot of reasons to visit war-zones/troops. Trump also hasn’t even visited Afghanistan. And who is “you guys”? I’m just stating a fact. — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) January 17, 2019

“Just stating a fact.”

Second in line of succession is not the governing executive and commander of the military. They are in no way shape or form equals in that regard. https://t.co/WTeemgJjQs — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 17, 2019

How is it possible that they’re so bad at this? Just because they suffer from selective amnesia doesn’t mean the rest of us do.

Meanwhile, just in case you were looking for another layer to the media’s shameless hackery, chew on this:

Same people who were all publishing "Trump is the first President not to visit troops…" articles while he was in the air. — BT (@back_ttys) January 17, 2019

Especially rich since they were criticizing him for not going when they thought he wasn't going to. https://t.co/28aHsknOM4 — BT (@back_ttys) January 17, 2019

Have we mentioned that they’re really, really bad at this?

