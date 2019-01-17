This shutdown goes to eleven.

This shutdown is never gonna end — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 17, 2019

Not at this rate. If Nancy Pelosi wants to pick a fight with Donald Trump, she’d better be prepared for him to throw some punches of his own:

And how about a little insult to go with that injury?

.@SpeakerPelosi CoDel was scheduled to leave at 3pm, when @realDonaldTrump informed her that it was postponed. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) January 17, 2019

Dude.

Pelosi: I’m going to play petty games to get what I want.

Trump: Hold my beer. https://t.co/4UNcCgGimf — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) January 17, 2019

OH NO HE DIH ENT! pic.twitter.com/uAkDFa71Q1 — Ben (@BenHowe) January 17, 2019

Directly into my veins. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 17, 2019

He's got her by the meevoks, and she knows it. Don't play with a man with nothing to lose. — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) January 17, 2019

One does not simply try to out-troll the king of trolls. https://t.co/bAooC9DulY — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 17, 2019

This is pay-per-view-level stuff right here.