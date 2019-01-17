This shutdown goes to eleven.
This shutdown is never gonna end
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 17, 2019
Not at this rate. If Nancy Pelosi wants to pick a fight with Donald Trump, she’d better be prepared for him to throw some punches of his own:
President @realDonaldTrump’s letter to @SpeakerPelosi concerning her upcoming travel pic.twitter.com/TtBCvwp080
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 17, 2019
And how about a little insult to go with that injury?
.@SpeakerPelosi CoDel was scheduled to leave at 3pm, when @realDonaldTrump informed her that it was postponed.
— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) January 17, 2019
Source: tells @johnrobertsFox that @SpeakerPelosi was scheduled to leave at 3:30pm today. #ouch
— Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) January 17, 2019
Dude.
Pelosi: I’m going to play petty games to get what I want.
Trump: Hold my beer. https://t.co/4UNcCgGimf
— Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) January 17, 2019
Merry Litmas https://t.co/YlRZ0lK6yC
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 17, 2019
OH NO HE DIH ENT! pic.twitter.com/uAkDFa71Q1
— Ben (@BenHowe) January 17, 2019
Directly into my veins.
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 17, 2019
No. Way. https://t.co/ZRYARZrEwd
— 𝙰𝚖𝚢 𝙲𝚞𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚜 (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 17, 2019
He's got her by the meevoks, and she knows it.
Don't play with a man with nothing to lose.
— Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) January 17, 2019
One does not simply try to out-troll the king of trolls. https://t.co/bAooC9DulY
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 17, 2019
This is pay-per-view-level stuff right here.