As Twitchy told you, Donald and Melania Trump surprised U.S. troops in Iraq with a Christmas-night visit. Which throws a bit of a wrench into the narrative much of the media and our blue-checked betters have been running with:

Our media in a nutshell: All they do is sit on their asses looking for reasons to dunk on Donald Trump.

Trump came out of this looking pretty good; the media are another story.

Give yourselves a big hand.

Update:

Tags: Donald Trumpiraqtroops