As Twitchy told you, Donald and Melania Trump surprised U.S. troops in Iraq with a Christmas-night visit. Which throws a bit of a wrench into the narrative much of the media and our blue-checked betters have been running with:
President Trump becomes first president since 2002 not to visit troops at Christmastime. https://t.co/XinRIbRjgX
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 25, 2018
President Trump becomes first president since 2002 not to visit troops at Christmastime. https://t.co/6GS2MTeaLZ
— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 25, 2018
Which is it, MAGAs?
Cowardice or indifference? https://t.co/iSVmXUbq8P
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 26, 2018
You know, I’m starting to suspect that he may not actually care about the troops. https://t.co/fiFZJhKE6E
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 26, 2018
Donald Trump breaks tradition by not visiting troops at Christmas. https://t.co/USZmCeVrYx pic.twitter.com/zKrf1PUyHl
— Complex (@Complex) December 26, 2018
Other world leaders visit their troops they send to fight and die abroad.
Trump refuses. https://t.co/fIwd4QEsUm
— Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) December 25, 2018
Though he called military personnel on Tuesday, Trump did not visit a hospital or a military base.https://t.co/aAtRfjrq4S
— NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) December 25, 2018
Trump becomes first president since 2002 not to visit troops at Christmastime. https://t.co/VEyyij9B0S
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 26, 2018
Trump hasn’t visited troops at all in a combat zone. At this stage in his presidency, Obama has visited troops in Iraq, Afghanistan and South Korea. https://t.co/aLjH5oSI3W
— Dafna Linzer (@DafnaLinzer) December 25, 2018
Trump has yet to visit troops in a war zone and, by staying home on Tuesday, Trump became the first president since 2002 who didn't visit military personnel at a hospital or a military base around Christmastime. https://t.co/8S0PK57FHz
— VoteVets (@votevets) December 25, 2018
Trump becomes the first president since 2002 not to visit troops at Christmastime. https://t.co/mQH2W7Bl93
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 26, 2018
This Presidency in a nutshell
All he does is sit on his ass and watch TV…#MerryChristmas#ChristmasDay2018 pic.twitter.com/xA17uov4Ow
— Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) December 26, 2018
Our media in a nutshell: All they do is sit on their asses looking for reasons to dunk on Donald Trump.
Trump came out of this looking pretty good; the media are another story.
This story didn’t age very well… pic.twitter.com/MV4DnGbupm
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 26, 2018
Unreal pic.twitter.com/LH8fsJFIbr
— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) December 26, 2018
shot. shot. chaser pic.twitter.com/cF8yIZIKRS
— siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 26, 2018
Oops… pic.twitter.com/37MzPZ2S8c
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 26, 2018
“Christmastime” last at least 12 days. Dumb to post an absolute statement about it until it’s over. https://t.co/utkWvZPXnn
— Brit Hume (@brithume) December 26, 2018
So does this mean the whole "trump was the first POTUS not to visit troops since 2002" was a media own-goal? https://t.co/ChOaQ1T60t
— Mike (@ThePantau) December 26, 2018
Dunking on Trump for talking to the troops on Christmas is a surprising last-minute contender for dumbest tweet of 2018 https://t.co/DcNafPfym4
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) December 26, 2018
good job everyone https://t.co/Yuw5CbULN5 pic.twitter.com/NK0S5OWcU0
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 26, 2018
Give yourselves a big hand.
Pretty remarkable how many went with "Trump is first president since 2002 to not visit troops at Christmastime" when there was clearly still time for him to do so. Now the character test:
"Oops, I was wrong."
or
"Yeah, well the 26th isn't Christmas! He's still terrible!" https://t.co/MaDsVxhXzD
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 26, 2018
***
Update:
LOL pic.twitter.com/7g7ANIhgO1
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) December 26, 2018