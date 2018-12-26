As Twitchy told you, Donald and Melania Trump surprised U.S. troops in Iraq with a Christmas-night visit. Which throws a bit of a wrench into the narrative much of the media and our blue-checked betters have been running with:

President Trump becomes first president since 2002 not to visit troops at Christmastime. https://t.co/XinRIbRjgX — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 25, 2018

President Trump becomes first president since 2002 not to visit troops at Christmastime. https://t.co/6GS2MTeaLZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 25, 2018

Which is it, MAGAs? Cowardice or indifference? https://t.co/iSVmXUbq8P — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 26, 2018

You know, I’m starting to suspect that he may not actually care about the troops. https://t.co/fiFZJhKE6E — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 26, 2018

Donald Trump breaks tradition by not visiting troops at Christmas. https://t.co/USZmCeVrYx pic.twitter.com/zKrf1PUyHl — Complex (@Complex) December 26, 2018

Other world leaders visit their troops they send to fight and die abroad. Trump refuses. https://t.co/fIwd4QEsUm — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) December 25, 2018

Though he called military personnel on Tuesday, Trump did not visit a hospital or a military base.https://t.co/aAtRfjrq4S — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) December 25, 2018

Trump becomes first president since 2002 not to visit troops at Christmastime. https://t.co/VEyyij9B0S — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 26, 2018

Trump hasn’t visited troops at all in a combat zone. At this stage in his presidency, Obama has visited troops in Iraq, Afghanistan and South Korea. https://t.co/aLjH5oSI3W — Dafna Linzer (@DafnaLinzer) December 25, 2018

Trump has yet to visit troops in a war zone and, by staying home on Tuesday, Trump became the first president since 2002 who didn't visit military personnel at a hospital or a military base around Christmastime. https://t.co/8S0PK57FHz — VoteVets (@votevets) December 25, 2018

Trump becomes the first president since 2002 not to visit troops at Christmastime. https://t.co/mQH2W7Bl93 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 26, 2018

This Presidency in a nutshell All he does is sit on his ass and watch TV…#MerryChristmas#ChristmasDay2018 pic.twitter.com/xA17uov4Ow — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) December 26, 2018

Our media in a nutshell: All they do is sit on their asses looking for reasons to dunk on Donald Trump.

Trump came out of this looking pretty good; the media are another story.

This story didn’t age very well… pic.twitter.com/MV4DnGbupm — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 26, 2018

“Christmastime” last at least 12 days. Dumb to post an absolute statement about it until it’s over. https://t.co/utkWvZPXnn — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 26, 2018

So does this mean the whole "trump was the first POTUS not to visit troops since 2002" was a media own-goal? https://t.co/ChOaQ1T60t — Mike (@ThePantau) December 26, 2018

Dunking on Trump for talking to the troops on Christmas is a surprising last-minute contender for dumbest tweet of 2018 https://t.co/DcNafPfym4 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) December 26, 2018

Give yourselves a big hand.

Pretty remarkable how many went with "Trump is first president since 2002 to not visit troops at Christmastime" when there was clearly still time for him to do so. Now the character test:

"Oops, I was wrong."

or

"Yeah, well the 26th isn't Christmas! He's still terrible!" https://t.co/MaDsVxhXzD — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 26, 2018

Update: