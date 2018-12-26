There had been discussion over the Christmas holiday about the whereabouts of President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, and now the White House can make it known:

WH confirms: Pres and Mrs Trump make surprise visit to US troops in Iraq. https://t.co/y3HjQ6vRtz — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 26, 2018

President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/s2hntnRwpw — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 26, 2018

BREAKING: President Trump visits Iraq in his first war zone visit as president. https://t.co/kdrUxk2XiK pic.twitter.com/VoO9jzI0vP — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 26, 2018

NOW: @tvkatesnow anchors an @NBCNews Special Report re: President Trump's unannounced visit to Iraq pic.twitter.com/Lm2BdgiJI0 — Jason Calabretta (@JasonCalabretta) December 26, 2018

