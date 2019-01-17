As you’re probably aware, President Trump responded to Nancy Pelosi’s call to postpone the State of the Union Address to Congress by sending the House Speaker a letter informing her that a planned Democrat trip on a government plane would not be happening as long as the shutdown continued. Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff has fired back by defending the trip and accusing Trump of hypocrisy when it comes to government travel during the shutdown:

And one more:

The media, as you might guess, is expected to pick up on the “but Trump still travels” angle from the Dems, because that’s what they do.

