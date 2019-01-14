You’ve gotta hand it to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: She may not understand much about pretty much anything, but she understands that she can get away with a lot more than she would if she had an (R) after her name.

Lately, she’s spent much of her very and important days glued to her Twitter account, where she’s been b*tching about the mean ol’ meanies in the media who’ve wronged her by doing awful things like covering stupid crap she says and fact-checking blatantly false statements she’s made. You can count the number of times the media has held her accountable for what she’s said on one hand, but that’s one hand too many for her. Fortunately for Ocasio-Cortez, she knows that at the end of the day, the media will still come crawling back to grovel at her feet. Which is why she also knows that she can get away with stuff like this:

Journalism isn’t just about the questions you ask, but the questions you don’t. If you’re a reporter or pundit who has badgered every Dem about “socialism” yet aren’t asking EVERY Republican about what they plan to do about Rep. King’s white supremacy,you’re telling on yourself. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 14, 2019

First of all, can anyone think of a single reporter who has “badgered every Dem about ‘socialism'”? Because we can’t. We can think of plenty who were all over Steve King’s abhorrent remarks, though.

We won’t hold our breath for the media to call her out on that B.S. — or on any disparaging remarks she makes about them.

AOC going after how the media does its job and trying to change their actions for political benefit will, I suspect, not result in the same hysterical screeching about defending the free press and Democracy Dying in Darkness as when a Republican does it https://t.co/ctc0LNx3nL — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) January 14, 2019

It’s been said before: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is basically Donald Trump in lipstick and heels. She spouts off incoherently on a wide range of subjects, flies off the handle at the drop of a hat, and has skin so thin, it’s practically see-through. And yet, not only do the media not call her out when she insults them, but they go back for more.

Of course not. They'll roll over to get their bellies tickled. — A Ban For All Seasons (@Michigan_P1) January 14, 2019

Count on it.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has done nothing to earn our respect. But neither have the media.