As Twitchy told you last night, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw another hot garbage log on her dumpster fire of stupidity when she told Anderson Cooper that too many people are overly concerned with being factually correct than with being “morally right” (as if the two are necessarily mutually exclusive):

“There's a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually, and semantically correct than about being morally right,” @AOC says in response to criticism that she’s made factual errors. https://t.co/sKf3sHl9F6 pic.twitter.com/xKc2eB7GEk — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019

This afternoon, CNN’s Chris Cillizza critiqued Ocasio-Cortez for this latest in a series of “beginner’s mistakes”:

"I think that there's a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually, and semantically correct than about being morally right." — @AOC https://t.co/jKoBUDAa9v — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) January 7, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez likes to represent herself as a strong, confident, independent woman, but when it comes to taking criticism, she’s very much like Donald Trump (despite what her most ardent defenders will tell you). So, predictably, she lashed out at Cillizza:

“And whenever I make a mistake, I say, "OK, this was clumsy." and then I restate what my point was. But it's— it's not the same thing as— as the President lying about immigrants. It's not the same thing, at all.” – the next sentence Cover the quote in context, thanks. https://t.co/e5zHw4uHaw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2019

Cillizza actually included that context in his analysis, but as with everything else, Ocasio-Cortez prefers to feel first and get the facts later. That’s OK, though, because her minions now have their marching orders, and they’re only too happy to do her dirty work:

This is out of context. Poorly done, as always. — The Resistants (@the_resistants) January 7, 2019

oh look, cherry picking quotes and ignoring the context. How surprising. — 🚀 (@timeshade) January 7, 2019

Imagine if from the start Trump’s lies had gotten as much scrutiny as AOC’s misstatements — SadieSadie (@SadieSadieSays) January 7, 2019

If ever you need to disprove the myth meritocracy, look no further than anything written by Chris cillizza, then his salary — yellow_vests_but_in_the_US.exe (@RichPeopleEater) January 7, 2019

wow. shaping the news? that's more… an op ed than, y'know, reportage, right? right. next time, full quotes, full context or go home. — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) January 7, 2019

Hey @CillizzaCNN, why are you lying? You had enough characters to fit the entire next sentence in that tweet. @AOC pic.twitter.com/dOq7esFhue — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 7, 2019

How are you so bad at this? — Jose Franco (@JoseFranco_) January 7, 2019

This is so lazy. Try harder. — Sean Murphy (@SPowersMurphy) January 7, 2019

You are truly the Jacob Wohl of journalists. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 7, 2019

Excellent. There’s plenty more where that came from, of course. But you get the idea.

Cillizza is the winner of the AOC ratio pic.twitter.com/P0Ork9MRtO — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 7, 2019

He’s certainly off to an impressive start:

Something tells us it’s only going to get better.

That Cillizza vs. Ocasio-Cortez twitter spat you've all been waiting for… https://t.co/JWIL2Juhk6 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 7, 2019

When they both lose, we win. So if anyone needs us, we’ll just be over here, enjoying our popcorn and the show.

