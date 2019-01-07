As Twitchy told you last night, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw another hot garbage log on her dumpster fire of stupidity when she told Anderson Cooper that too many people are overly concerned with being factually correct than with being “morally right” (as if the two are necessarily mutually exclusive):

This afternoon, CNN’s Chris Cillizza critiqued Ocasio-Cortez for this latest in a series of “beginner’s mistakes”:

Ocasio-Cortez likes to represent herself as a strong, confident, independent woman, but when it comes to taking criticism, she’s very much like Donald Trump (despite what her most ardent defenders will tell you). So, predictably, she lashed out at Cillizza:

Cillizza actually included that context in his analysis, but as with everything else, Ocasio-Cortez prefers to feel first and get the facts later. That’s OK, though, because her minions now have their marching orders, and they’re only too happy to do her dirty work:

Excellent. There’s plenty more where that came from, of course. But you get the idea.

He’s certainly off to an impressive start:

Something tells us it’s only going to get better.

When they both lose, we win. So if anyone needs us, we’ll just be over here, enjoying our popcorn and the show.

***

