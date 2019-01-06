Newly elected Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sat down with Anderson Cooper and “60 Minutes” tonight and her comments are sure to make news.

Highlights…

On Donald Trump: “No question” he’s a racist.

On her alleged political naivety: “I think it’s really great for people to keep thinking that.”

She wanted to throw up the morning she protested in Nancy Pelosi’s office:

She wants to increase the marginal tax rate to 70% to pay for her Green New Deal:

Hmmm…. Why didn’t she just buy Obamacare?

Facts don’t matter because she’s “morally right”:

She’s a “consensus builder,” “not a flamethrower”:

And, finally, she “doesn’t always see eye-to-eye with her own party”:

