Newly elected Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sat down with Anderson Cooper and “60 Minutes” tonight and her comments are sure to make news.

Highlights…

On Donald Trump: “No question” he’s a racist.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the president is a racist, “no question.” The White House told 60 Minutes that President Trump “has repeatedly condemned racism and bigotry in all forms.” https://t.co/Wulr0l7fFK pic.twitter.com/o6pCTPmabt — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 6, 2019

On her alleged political naivety: “I think it’s really great for people to keep thinking that.”

Some people say she doesn’t know how the political game is played. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says, “I think it’s really great for people to keep thinking that.” https://t.co/hrfRQGtcAl pic.twitter.com/yeaJvHDTTF — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019

She wanted to throw up the morning she protested in Nancy Pelosi’s office:

“I could have thrown up that morning I was so nervous,” @AOC told Anderson Cooper about the protest she attended in House leader Nancy Pelosi’s office shortly after being elected. https://t.co/Cee1TVq8rL pic.twitter.com/FxMFTtOPFt — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019

She wants to increase the marginal tax rate to 70% to pay for her Green New Deal:

70% tax rates on the very rich would help pay for the #GreenNewDeal to combat climate change, @AOC told Anderson Cooper: “Only radicals have changed this country.” https://t.co/MWDhzh4hTr pic.twitter.com/NTuaJ38cbC — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019

Hmmm…. Why didn’t she just buy Obamacare?

Ocasio-Cortez’s was working as a waitress and bartender when she decided to run for Congress. Like many millennials, she had student loans to pay and no health insurance. “When you can’t have healthcare, that is not dignified,” she says. https://t.co/B9SS8WHcW3 pic.twitter.com/dLUcCHJ4CH — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019

Facts don’t matter because she’s “morally right”:

“There's a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually, and semantically correct than about being morally right,” @AOC says in response to criticism that she’s made factual errors. https://t.co/sKf3sHl9F6 pic.twitter.com/xKc2eB7GEk — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019

She’s a “consensus builder,” “not a flamethrower”:

"A lot of folks want to brand me a flamethrower." In this unaired clip, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she's actually a "consensus builder." https://t.co/K8s4MqLpxx pic.twitter.com/D3WERvQ2e6 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019

And, finally, she “doesn’t always see eye-to-eye with her own party”:

New Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is understandably at odds with Republicans, but she also doesn't always see eye to eye with her own party. https://t.co/LEfZ7KWKTD pic.twitter.com/c4WGA1TrDh — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019

