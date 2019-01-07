As Twitchy told you earlier, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went after CNN’s Chris Cillizza for daring to criticize her now-infamous line, “I think that there’s a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually, and semantically correct than about being morally right.” Turns out, she was only just getting started.

Judging by @AOC's Twitter feed, a nerve has been struck. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 7, 2019

And how. Check this out:

Facts are facts, America. We should care about getting things right. Yet standards of who gets fact-checked, how often + why are unclear. This is where false equivalency+bias creeps in, allowing climate deniers to be put on par w/scientists, for example.https://t.co/87c6kVzIuI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2019

But didn’t she just say that facts are less important than being “morally right”? We could’ve sworn she did …

"allowing climate deniers to be put on par w/scientists" What if the "climate denier" is a scientist? https://t.co/UMs60iuBns — RBe (@RBPundit) January 7, 2019

She hasn’t gotten that far yet. She’s too busy:

Fake News Washington Post catching it today too!! Our Queen is a generous queen! https://t.co/UNLoM0zKKf — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 7, 2019

PolitiFact’s feeling the heat as well:

For example, it looks like @PolitiFact has fact-checked Sarah Huckabee Sanders and myself the *same* amount of times: 6. She’s been serving for almost 2 years. I’ve served 4 days. Why is she fact-checked so little? Is she adhering to some standard we don’t know about? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2019

You guys.

Or why did @washingtonpost give my confusing tweet on military accounting offsets the same “Pinocchios” as Trump’s flat denial of how many Americans died in Puerto Rico? These are legitimate questions not intended to attack. Who makes these decisions? How? Is there a rubric? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2019

“Rubric”? Look at AOC, droppin’ all the big words!

Your "confusing tweet" claimed the amount of missing Pentagon funds was more than every DoD budget in history, combined. https://t.co/NYBlbxRzI3 — Sandy Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 7, 2019

It was a monumental mistake that got 26K RTs, and then when everyone pointed it out *you kept the tweet up*. The fact that you're calling it merely "confusing" indicates you're still standing by it. Given those facts, why *shouldn't* you be treated the same as Huckabee Sanders? — Sandy Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 7, 2019

Hey, don’t get hung up on the details of what she said. She was speaking her truth, and isn’t that what really matters?

Another question for @politifact: some officials’ statements (ex. Andrew Cuomo) get rated “true” frequently. I say true things all the time – I’d hope most do. When does Politifact choose to rate true statements? Is there a guide? I’d be happy to repost if there is. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2019

This is where I’m seeing those numbers of checks: SHS: https://t.co/A6KsAjKnbu AOC: https://t.co/1OsNvlqqFI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2019

Homegirl is pissed. She’s not used to many media outlets calling her out on her B.S.

"I say true things all the time" 🤥🤥 https://t.co/nkm3Xtlvmh — Name can't be blank (@jtLOL) January 7, 2019

Since it's inception, Politifact has been grotesquely biased against non-Democrats. They can't make @AOC's lies "mostly true" so she's losing her mind. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA — RBe (@RBPundit) January 7, 2019

“Sure, I earned 4 Pinocchio’s, but what about the republicans?” is quite the defense — Paul Z (@PaulZWaDC) January 7, 2019

And there’s something awfully familiar about it …

lmao i know another politician who hates fact checkers — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) January 7, 2019

Perfect.

"I say true things all the time" is Trumpiest comment yet! https://t.co/IKoMxM1xMz — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 7, 2019

This entire meltdown is the “Trumpiest” thing I’ve ever seen. And it’s not even Trump doing it. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 7, 2019

She really is millennial lady Trump.

I see whataboutism as a defense for lying and attacks on media fact-checkers are acceptable again. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 7, 2019

Good to know!

No one likes to be fact-checked. There's a simple way to avoid it. And there's a big difference between the colossal amount of time we spend fact-checking Trump (7,645 false/misleading claims and counting) and TWO fact-checks of @AOC https://t.co/GiEKvNfSUs — Sal Rizzo (@rizzoTK) January 7, 2019

There *is* a rubric. (https://t.co/xid950SVr7) A whopper is a whopper whether a D is misleading about funding for Medicare-for-all or an R about deaths in Puerto Rico. Trump doesn't think he deserves as many Pinocchios as we give him, either. https://t.co/uuYajrxPfd — Sal Rizzo (@rizzoTK) January 7, 2019

We cannot emphasize this enough: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Donald Trump are two peas in a pissy little pod.

LOL the only question now is how long until she calls fact-checkers “fake news” and “the enemy of the people” — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 7, 2019

Well, we’ll be here for it.

Questioning the fact-checking genre?!?! Now @AOC is pandering to *conservatives*! https://t.co/y9ZLWGm0pI — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 7, 2019

So glad to see @AOC joining President @realDonaldTrump in taking on the fake news media! Americans unite against the enemy. — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 7, 2019

Finally!

You all doubted me, but our Queen is going to finally destroy the scourge that is Politifact https://t.co/G9jBlXIvw9 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 7, 2019

Well, maybe not:

One of the biggest challenges for us is that for all the work we do (1,500 fact-checks published last year) there are only about 12 of us. It's probably accurate to say we wish we could fact-check every politician more. Here's to hoping to cover more ground in 2019. — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) January 7, 2019

Guess she doesn’t have to worry too much about PolitiFact cramping her style, at least.