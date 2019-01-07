As Twitchy told you earlier, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went after CNN’s Chris Cillizza for daring to criticize her now-infamous line, “I think that there’s a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually, and semantically correct than about being morally right.” Turns out, she was only just getting started.

And how. Check this out:

But didn’t she just say that facts are less important than being “morally right”? We could’ve sworn she did …

She hasn’t gotten that far yet. She’s too busy:

PolitiFact’s feeling the heat as well:

You guys.

“Rubric”? Look at AOC, droppin’ all the big words!

Hey, don’t get hung up on the details of what she said. She was speaking her truth, and isn’t that what really matters?

Homegirl is pissed. She’s not used to many media outlets calling her out on her B.S.

And there’s something awfully familiar about it …

Perfect.

She really is millennial lady Trump.

Good to know!

We cannot emphasize this enough: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Donald Trump are two peas in a pissy little pod.

Well, we’ll be here for it.

Finally!

Well, maybe not:

Guess she doesn’t have to worry too much about PolitiFact cramping her style, at least.

