As Twitchy told you, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are set to deliver the Democratic response following Donald Trump’s address on the border situation tonight. Bernie Sanders is also planning a response of his own. But just in case you thought only Dem politicians are desperately seeking attention, you’ll be happy to know that none other than Stormy Daniels is also trying to milk this night for all it’s worth:

If you're looking for anything even remotely worth watching tonight at 9pm EST, I will be folding laundry in my underwear for 8 minutes on Instagram live. https://t.co/GhMowscZMP — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) January 8, 2019

Well, if we’ll have learned nothing else from this border thing, at least we now know that Stormy Daniels sometimes wears underwear.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear lace panties.

👙 — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) January 8, 2019

“Fearless”? Suppose that’s one word for it … but we were thinking more along the lines of “shameless.” Because seriously, is there anything this woman won’t do to get attention? She’s not going to surrender that 15th minute of fame without a fight.

When mom runs out of the Franzia https://t.co/jrOwJrqcwg — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 8, 2019

This is just sad. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 8, 2019

It really is.

***

Related:

The DRAMA: Woman says she’d rather saw off her you-know-what than watch Trump’s Oval Office address