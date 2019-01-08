As exciting as Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi’s joint response to Donald Trump’s address tonight will be, something tells us it won’t have anything on this:
INBOX: @BernieSanders to deliver his own response to President Trump's speech tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZK9OhERQ6t
— Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) January 8, 2019
Because what this whole border wall thing needs is more old men yelling at clouds.
Delusion of grandeur much?
— Eddie H (@theonlyeddieh) January 8, 2019
Bernie will be in his kitchen while attempting to dance. https://t.co/Z9IAoZv7sM
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 8, 2019
Sounds about right.
lmao
— Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) January 8, 2019
LOLOLOL https://t.co/3xLWb3e4zm
— LaurieAnn 🧚🏻♂️💫 (@mooshakins) January 8, 2019
Okay Bernie lol pic.twitter.com/k9OQ3EpkJ1
— Kevin 🇺🇸 (@krobinson_3232) January 8, 2019
— Justin Satzman (@jsatz23) January 8, 2019
Something else to not watch.
— maureen (@maureen1255) January 8, 2019
Nah, this has all the makings of quality entertainment!
Who will be delivering the Democrats’ response to Bernie’s response?
— Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) January 8, 2019
Snort.
Go away Bernie, you divisive SOB!!
— LaDonna (@LLWCnova) January 8, 2019
This is not going to help with the whole not really a Democrat/not a team player thing.
— Eric (@WaldoWilbur) January 8, 2019
Hey, if the Democrats want to continue to self-destruct, we certainly aren’t going to stand in their way.