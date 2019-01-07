President Trump’s upcoming address from the Oval Office on border security and his demand for a wall already has a CNN analyists seeking a delayed broadcast so journalists can “fact check and contextualize” the speech in a timely fashion. In addition, the Senate Minority Leader along with the Speaker of the House are demanding equal time from the networks:

Senator John Cornyn thinks there are some frayed nerves on the Dem side:

We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but the MSM is sure to be more than helpful when it comes to helping the Dems get their message out.

Yeah, who said that anyway? Heh.

Fortunately, for Democrats, there are several other options.

And we probably haven’t seen anything yet!

