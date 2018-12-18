It seems like every time James Comey opens his mouth, he further undermines his own legacy as FBI director.

As Twitchy told you, an exchange with Rep. Trey Gowdy during yesterday’s questioning regarding Comey’s definition of “private conversation” lent credence to the theory that Comey’s just a super-shady guy. This isn’t likely to help salvage what’s left of his shaky reputation:

Comey does not inspire confidence when he continues to falsely claim that Republicans were involved in the Steele dossier pic.twitter.com/oiYZFWYeUp — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 18, 2018

Ugh. Sigh. How many times must we go through this? As we — and many others — have pointed out on numerous occasions, the Washington Free Beacon ended its relationship with Fusion GPS long before Christopher Steele came into the picture.

Depressing that this long-ago-debunked tale continues to live on. https://t.co/jxBiMpfHf3 — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 18, 2018

Speaking of depressing, think seeing Comey’s remark in context will make him look better? Nope. Rep. Mark Meadows posted more of the exchange, and it’s pretty clear that Comey’s not good at much except burying himself:

I asked Director Comey about who paid for the dossier. His response: 1) Republicans paid for it — (Republicans did not pay for it)

2) "Who cares?" Yes, this is an FBI Director apparently not caring to know who paid for information used to surveil Americans with a FISA warrant. pic.twitter.com/N7KdEqNxYp — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 18, 2018

Yeesh. Does Comey honestly believe he’s doing himself any favors here?