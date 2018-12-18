It seems like every time James Comey opens his mouth, he further undermines his own legacy as FBI director.

As Twitchy told you, an exchange with Rep. Trey Gowdy during yesterday’s questioning regarding Comey’s definition of “private conversation” lent credence to the theory that Comey’s just a super-shady guy. This isn’t likely to help salvage what’s left of his shaky reputation:

Trending

Ugh. Sigh. How many times must we go through this? As we — and many others — have pointed out on numerous occasions, the Washington Free Beacon ended its relationship with Fusion GPS long before Christopher Steele came into the picture.

Speaking of depressing, think seeing Comey’s remark in context will make him look better? Nope. Rep. Mark Meadows posted more of the exchange, and it’s pretty clear that Comey’s not good at much except burying himself:

Yeesh. Does Comey honestly believe he’s doing himself any favors here?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Fusion GPSJames ComeyMark MeadowsSteele dossier