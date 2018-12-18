Former FBI director James Comey emerged pretty cranky Monday from about six hours of questioning, which he complained to reporters was just “another day of Hillary Clinton’s emails.” But we all know GOP lawmakers asked him about more than that, and the Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway broke down one particular exchange about the infamous Steele dossier.

Has Tom Arnold found that pee-pee tape yet? Doesn’t he have a TV show about his search for the Trump tapes?

As we’ve learned from previous Comey testimony, the man didn’t seem to have any idea what was going on within his own bureau.

Well, it was a private conversation between two people … that one of them would then copy into a memo for leaking to the press.

Remember when Trey Gowdy was on the short list to replace Comey as FBI director? Wouldn’t that have been sweet.

