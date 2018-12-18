Former FBI director James Comey emerged pretty cranky Monday from about six hours of questioning, which he complained to reporters was just “another day of Hillary Clinton’s emails.” But we all know GOP lawmakers asked him about more than that, and the Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway broke down one particular exchange about the infamous Steele dossier.

Trey Gowdy asked Comey about his memo regarding a meeting with Reince Preibus on 2/8/17. His answer was fascinating. First, let's recall memo says Priebus wondered what was up with the bizarre briefing of the pee tape and dossier and how everything was leaking to the press. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 18, 2018

Has Tom Arnold found that pee-pee tape yet? Doesn’t he have a TV show about his search for the Trump tapes?

I'll personally note the clumsy briefing of false/silly dossier items had to feel like blackmail to the incoming administration even before it was immediately leaked to compliant media. Anywho, Priebus asks if FBI is leaking and seems to have real concern about it. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 18, 2018

As we’ve learned from previous Comey testimony, the man didn’t seem to have any idea what was going on within his own bureau.

So that's the context for the next line. Which is: "He then asked me if this was a 'private conversation.' I replied that it was." Trey Gowdy asked him about this and Comey's answer is so slippery and on-its-face ridiculous that it's really something. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 18, 2018

Here's the beginning of that exchange (it goes on in this manner for a while, but here's the gist):

Mr. Gowdy. What did you mean by "it was"?

Mr. Comey. That the two of us were speaking together alone,

that there was nobody else participating in the conversation. pic.twitter.com/ZyX5mUICQm — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 18, 2018

Comey, who was yesterday pontificating on rule of law, says when he assured Preibus that a conversation he was planning to memorialize for various reasons (including to enable leaking to compliant media) was private, he just meant that the two guys were talking alone in a room. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 18, 2018

Well, it was a private conversation between two people … that one of them would then copy into a memo for leaking to the press.

We are literally back to asking what the meaning of is is… smh. Comey is a snake and a half… — 🇺🇸King Of The North John 🇺🇸 (@DaBearsk35) December 18, 2018

Shorter Comey: "Sure, this is a private conversation. Until tomorrow that is. Then the whole world will know." — Patrick Albanese (@patrickalbanese) December 18, 2018

As always Mollie, great insight and analysis. What I would like to know is why Comey is not being held accountable for lying to Congress? — Traveling Man (@chgoview007) December 18, 2018

He's a smug, smarmy bastard. He's not afraid to write a book and go on tv hundreds of times and blatantly lie. Has anyone noticed that NO one is left being honest and taking responsibility for their actions. Its part of being decent person. — Proud CA Deplorable (@KristaKair) December 18, 2018

Ok we know Comey is a scumbag liar !!! now what ? charges ? no we lost that option after the midterms, and the Republicans stalling !!! — Michael (@7fdnMdc) December 18, 2018

Mr. High Ethics, Honesty, Integrity, Beyond Reproach, Boy Scout…I'm running out of epithets for Comey. — Solomon (@So_lo_mo_n) December 18, 2018

Comey has a "I am right and everybody else is wrong, therefore the means justifes the end" God complex. In short, he is dangerous. Trump's mistake was not that he fired him, but that didn't fire him on Jan. 20th. Thread 👇 https://t.co/3xe4lJC8Lr — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 18, 2018

What's the name of Comey's book? A Liar's Loyalty? — Twiggy (@ElGrandeTwiggy) December 18, 2018

Everything you need to know about Comey. 👇👇👇 https://t.co/pWcbQ8aCOP — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) December 18, 2018

DC needs more Trey Gowdy, not less… https://t.co/HnL01IqKUi — JEFCON 1 🇺🇸 (@TheJeffBurkett) December 18, 2018

Remember when Trey Gowdy was on the short list to replace Comey as FBI director? Wouldn’t that have been sweet.

Related: