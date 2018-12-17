First off, let’s remind all of the people who are going to claim that the Washington Free Beacon originally hired FusionGPS to do opposition research on Donald Trump that they ended that relationship well before Christopher Steele was hired to compile a fake dossier on then-candidate Trump, so put that tired talking point away.

We also know that both the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC were the ones who paid for the Steele dossier through the law firm Perkins Coie.

And now, thanks to a defamation lawsuit brought by three Russian bankers, we have Steele on record saying that “he was hired by a Democratic law firm in preparation for Hillary Clinton challenging the results of the 2016 presidential election,” the Washington Times reports.

Rowan Scarborough reports:

In an answer to interrogatories, Mr. Steele wrote: “Fusion’s immediate client was law firm Perkins Coie. It engaged Fusion to obtain information necessary for Perkins Coie LLP to provide legal advice on the potential impact of Russian involvement on the legal validity of the outcome of the 2016 US Presidential election. “Based on that advice, parties such as the Democratic National Committee and HFACC Inc. (also known as ‘Hillary for America’) could consider steps they would be legally entitled to take to challenge the validity of the outcome of that election.”

See for yourself:

According to newly unearthed British legal filings, Christopher Steele testified that the DNC/Clinton campaign funneled cash to him to help them "challenge the validity of the outcome" of the 2016 election in the event Hillary Clinton lost. https://t.co/Z7MTRaqBNb pic.twitter.com/sm4i4VaKGF — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 17, 2018

Steele is also still desperately clinging to an utterly debunked claim about Alfa Bank servers colluding with Trump servers, a story so false that the journalist who took the bait on it and ran a breathless 2016 story on it for @slate still hasn't recovered his credibility. pic.twitter.com/08czB0Gxy7 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 17, 2018

Given that Steele is arguing that his Alfa Bank leaks, which were false, were necessary to safeguard "national security" in order to shield himself from liability, we now know why his U.S. media allies suddenly tried to resurrect and rehab the debunked story earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/tNe4Sx2if5 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 17, 2018

Like the kids say, big if true.

So — not only was the whole "Russia collusion" conspiracy theory an effort to challenge the election results in case Trump won, but the Hillary campaign challenged the election's legitimacy long before Trump suggested he might. https://t.co/GnqdmzHoH7 – @washtimes — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) December 17, 2018

this is their cover story. Their real objective was to obtain in-campaign FBI announcement of investigation into Trump-Russia as a killshot to Trump campaign. It would have been ultimate Clintonista dirty trick. — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) December 17, 2018

So the DNC paid a company through a law firm to create a report they could use to destabilize a country if the election did not go their way?

And then they used the FBI, with the help of media, to plant the virus into our legal and political system.

Is any of this illegal!!? — Tribulation Man (@TribulationMan) December 17, 2018

