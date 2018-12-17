First off, let’s remind all of the people who are going to claim that the Washington Free Beacon originally hired FusionGPS to do opposition research on Donald Trump that they ended that relationship well before Christopher Steele was hired to compile a fake dossier on then-candidate Trump, so put that tired talking point away.

We also know that both the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC were the ones who paid for the Steele dossier through the law firm Perkins Coie.

And now, thanks to a defamation lawsuit brought by three Russian bankers, we have Steele on record saying that “he was hired by a Democratic law firm in preparation for Hillary Clinton challenging the results of the 2016 presidential election,” the Washington Times reports.

Rowan Scarborough reports:

In an answer to interrogatories, Mr. Steele wrote: “Fusion’s immediate client was law firm Perkins Coie. It engaged Fusion to obtain information necessary for Perkins Coie LLP to provide legal advice on the potential impact of Russian involvement on the legal validity of the outcome of the 2016 US Presidential election.

“Based on that advice, parties such as the Democratic National Committee and HFACC Inc. (also known as ‘Hillary for America’) could consider steps they would be legally entitled to take to challenge the validity of the outcome of that election.”

See for yourself:

Like the kids say, big if true.

