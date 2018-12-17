As Twitchy told you earlier, Brian Stelter recently lamented the fact that the public just doesn’t seem to be as concerned about Donald Trump’s messy situations as they should be. That’s all despite the press’ best efforts to dial the hysteria up to eleven every time Trump so much as sneezes. What could they possibly have been doing wrong all this time?

Well, Chuck Todd has an idea, and now that Stelter thinks about it, he might actually be onto something:

Great stuff from @ChuckTodd here. "I am concerned" that "the collective mainstream media's coverage of Trump has turned into white noise for the public…" https://t.co/t2jdPFrVnj — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 17, 2018

Gee, if only someone had tried to warn the media that something like this would happen …

Figure that out all on your own Skippy? — IleanaE. (@FilleGitane) December 17, 2018

Nothing gets by you guys huh? — JR GFY (@HokieMBA00) December 17, 2018

Lmao. Great stuff from Chuck. Only a few years too late. https://t.co/jRjoi6IcTR — David Edward ❔ (@_David_Edward) December 17, 2018

Gee, ya think? Been warning about that since 2016. https://t.co/Hh3nijAOFV — jon gabriel (@exjon) December 17, 2018

News from 2016 — Phillip J Hubbell (@PJHubbell) December 17, 2018

That's what happens when everything he does is a crisis. There needs to he degrees of outrage from the media. But you all just keep screaming "bombshell" and "beginning of the end"! — Druw (@chidiscourse23) December 17, 2018

talked about this several months ago with some guys. "when EVERYTHING is a federal case … nothing is a federal case." — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 17, 2018

Yep.

From the king of both sides false equivalence? Does he realize he and his colleagues are the reason for this? — Alan (@JudahTheHammer) December 17, 2018

Correct. And you’re at the forefront of it, potato boy — Dartmouth Matt (@Philly_Asshole) December 17, 2018

We can only assume, of course, that Stelter doesn’t count himself among the members of the press who have contributed to the white noise. After all, he thinks Russia’s responsible for the erosion of the public’s trust in our media.

He’s talking about you Brian. — Benjamin Roberts (@bennoba) December 17, 2018

LOL. You guys are incredible. You can’t separate your own responsibility in creating the problem you have before you. — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) December 17, 2018