As Twitchy told you earlier, Brian Stelter recently lamented the fact that the public just doesn’t seem to be as concerned about Donald Trump’s messy situations as they should be. That’s all despite the press’ best efforts to dial the hysteria up to eleven every time Trump so much as sneezes. What could they possibly have been doing wrong all this time?

Well, Chuck Todd has an idea, and now that Stelter thinks about it, he might actually be onto something:

Gee, if only someone had tried to warn the media that something like this would happen …

Yep.

We can only assume, of course, that Stelter doesn’t count himself among the members of the press who have contributed to the white noise. After all, he thinks Russia’s responsible for the erosion of the public’s trust in our media.

