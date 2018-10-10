This past June, the Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams stepped away from Twitter. Hard to blame him, given that most of the time, it’s a flaming hellscape of awfulness and outrage.

But today, he briefly returned with a message that everyone — especially the media — needs to hear:

We second that.

Heh. In all seriousness, though, Adams is right. About all of it.

Do yourselves a favor and read Adams’ piece, too. Here’s an excerpt:

Taken separately, a fair-minded person could say the authors of these and still more unfairly anti-Kavanaugh reports were merely ignorant or sloppy. But taken all together – and mind you, this doesn’t even include the commentaries – it paints a far more damaging picture for some of the nation’s most prestigious and vaunted newsrooms.

From the smaller errors to the more egregious ones (like NBC’s decision to air the Swetnick interview), there’s only one thing that ties all the awful reporting together. Every single story worked against Kavanaugh, as if with a unity of purpose intended to ensure that he would never be given a fair chance to clear his good name and reach the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh has a lifetime appointment now, which may or may not be worth what he had to put up with to get it. But the clear victim here is the credibility of the news media itself, which has suffered far more damage than any number of attacks by President Trump could inflict upon it.

You really should read the whole thing.

The worst — and most frustrating — part of all of this is that the media, who most need to confront their egregious sins, have a chance to be better and learn from Adams’ thorough dressing-down. But they won’t learn a damn thing. They never do.

