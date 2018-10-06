Conservative @AG_Conservative has been providing some of the best commentary during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation fight and this wrap-up thread doesn’t disappoint. Have a read:

Official vote isn't until tomorrow and things can always change, but there are a few things I want to say: The last few weeks have been exhausting for everyone. I want to thank all the people that tried to get the truth out there and that sent encouraging tweets/messages. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 5, 2018

A media/Dem-led mob tried to destroy a good man because he had a judicial philosophy they couldn’t accept. Good people chose to stand against the mob and prioritize the truth. The last few weeks have been terrible for the country, but confirmation is the best possible outcome. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 5, 2018

Kavanaugh wasn’t my top choice. The upcoming midterm election wasn’t really a priority for me given the Rep direction. But the Dem/Media behavior over the last month changed all that. They abandoned all standards of decency and professionalism in favor of dishonesty and activism. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 5, 2018

It became bigger than Brett Kavanaugh or a SCOTUS seat. If they can do this to him, they can do it to anyone. Good people will never serve. Our society is over if we allow blood-thirsty partisan mobs to rule over us. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 5, 2018

Many of us were angry, but felt like there was little we could do. We watched the smears get worse daily without any pause or reflection. This was among the worst partisan smear campaigns in modern history. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 5, 2018

Luckily, the tide turned as more facts came out. We were able to hold off the mob long enough for the truth to emerge. It wasn’t easy and many will never accept it, but that’s what happened. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 5, 2018

There are a lot of reporters angry right now because they sacrificed all their credibility hoping to stop Kavanaugh. They seemingly failed to do that, and that credibility will never be regained. They deserve their fate. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 5, 2018

Senate Democrats proved to be just as bad at abandoning decency and destroying basic civil norms/institutions as they accused Trump of being. Their actions made it clear that they cannot be trusted to control the Senate. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 5, 2018

Media and Dems did a lot of damage to the country over the last month, but it seems like justice has prevailed. Brett Kavanaugh is going to make a great SCOTUS Justice, and I am proud to have played a very tiny part in stopping a mob from destroying a good man. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 5, 2018

Well said.

***

Related:

‘Media IS the enemy.’ @AG_Conservative takes NBC’s hit piece on Kavanaugh ‘texting’ about Ramirez APART https://t.co/GR2XvSKHn0 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 2, 2018

'EVIL people trying to destroy a good man.' @AG_Conservative takes Dems' Kavanaugh 'rumor' APART https://t.co/Q0uFYD8a9t — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 13, 2018

Enough with this SH*T! AG_Conservative REKT Philip Rucker in EPIC thread for smearing DeSantis with crap WaPo piece https://t.co/1xKyBkXzft — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 11, 2018