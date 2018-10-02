Just as we finally were getting through to the Left that Kavanaugh DID NOT COMMIT PERJURY during the original hearing, the Left has grabbed onto another accusation that he somehow perjured himself over Ramirez.

These people.

One of our favorites, @AG_Conservative has had enough …

The media is the enemy. No other way to put it. They have lied intentionally over and over again in the last few weeks. And no one bothers to check. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 1, 2018

Why would they ever bother to check? They’re not concerned with facts, or reality, or even about ‘clicks and taps’. No no. The media has truly been weaponized by progressives and Democrats and at the end of the day all that really matters to any of them is destroying those who disagree with them.

Look at the nonsense they’re pushing about Kavanaugh throwing ice and swearing. If that’s horrible enough to keep someone off SCOTUS 99.99999999% of us will never serve.

I just got home and see a DM about a new breaking story from NBC that supposedly makes Kavanaugh look bad. I see every reporter in my timeline tweeting it so I decide to check it out. Here is the story: https://t.co/I0TdI9aFnn — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 1, 2018

There’s a reason this ‘friend’ hasn’t heard back from the FBI.

Holy HELL.

FYI, this story is ‘featured’ on Twitter search at the top of search; we have yet to see Rachel Mitchell trend. Funny how that works out.

The story suggests that based on second-hand texts between two people who know Kavanaugh, he was seeking evidence to exonerate himself from an allegation from Debbie Ramirez. Again, no evidence he is asking anyone to lie or do anything wrong. Just exonerate him. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 1, 2018

BUT TEXTS!

That's weird. Doesn't seem that bad for Kavanaugh so there must be a catch, right Well the whole story is framed to make it look shady that he wants to exonerate himself before the accusation went public. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 1, 2018

The catch is the ending where they essentially accuse Kavanaugh of perjury. Wow. Really seems from that like they got him lying about when he heard the allegation, right? pic.twitter.com/KaJjH4tf8g — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 1, 2018

Take note that they omit most of the actual transcript. All their evidence simply shows that someone in his group seemed to know Ramirez was trying to accuse him of something. Here is the relevant part of the interview Kavanaugh did: Note: "Incident matching this description" pic.twitter.com/YlBdRMEjma — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 1, 2018

What NBC omits? Ramirez had been calling mutual friends for weeks looking for dirt on him. That's how we know that she had admitted she wasn't even sure it was Kavanaugh. Here is Kavanaugh later in the same interview with the committee: pic.twitter.com/ex4Dsww8R0 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 1, 2018

In other words, Kavanaugh had already heard and testified in the very same interview that Ramirez was calling around looking for dirt on him. He didn't know the specific allegation, but he had every reason to try to pre-empt something from her. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 1, 2018

How dare he try and defend himself from being smeared! Monster!

How does NBC print that article without acknowledging that the very same testimony they are citing included him mentioning he had heard about her having some accusation against him for weeks? Which explains why he was trying to pre-empt her accusation… — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 1, 2018

Pure and intentional dishonesty. And now a bunch of new people will run around baselessly yelling that he committed perjury because our media has no standards. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 1, 2018

This is sadly nothing new. It took us weeks to help them understand Kavanaugh didn’t lie under oath the first time … in fact, there are still come yahoos running around claiming he did.

I think I have been debunking at least 3-4 stories a day from the press since the Kavanaugh stuff started. Why do I have to do that? Why can't people count on mainstream outlets to honestly present the facts themselves? And no other reporter could check and call them out? — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 1, 2018

Twitchy tries calling them out. Just sayin’.

To make it simple for people: Nothing in the story shows Kavanaugh discussed or heard discussion about an incident matching the description. He clearly had heard that Ramirez was looking to accuse him of something and openly said so, which led to him trying to refute her. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 1, 2018

So another smear.

And it’s trending.

Typical.

P.s. A few other people have pointed out that an even more egregious omission in the NBC story is that Kavanaugh was actually quoted in the New Yorker story. Which means they had to ask him about the allegation before publishing. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 2, 2018

Hey man, if it makes Kavanaugh look bad they’re running with it.

Let’s hear it for the media!

