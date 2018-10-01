Democrats provided a list of 24 people and entities/organizations they feel the FBI should interview during their investigation into Kavanaugh. It’s funny how the Democrats seem to think they can tell the FBI how to do its job but beyond even that, look at the list.

Now, from what we understand at the very least, Julie Swetnick’s claim was not deemed credible … so why oh why is she on this list?

Gosh, Deborah Ramirez is listed as well.

Sneaky rats.

9 Dem on Senate Judiciary Cmte (all Ds except @ChrisCoons) send Ltr to WH/FBI with a list of 24 people/entities they believe the FBI should interview as a part of their supplemental background investigation into allegations against Judge Kavanaugh: pic.twitter.com/nrTC8A1xA1 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 1, 2018

The nerve.

Couple of days ago: "We are calling for an independent FBI investigation. Let the FBI do its job."

Today: "Here is a list of people we demand the FBI investigate" Beyond parody. https://t.co/PuLcdPZIX0 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 1, 2018

We’re starting to think they really thought the FBI was (is?) at their disposal and sorry, not sorry, that’s now how it works.

Oh look, Democrats changing the rules because they don't like the outcome. So surprising. Oh wait… pic.twitter.com/YasrRO450g — zone of danger (@mr_bovine_jonie) October 1, 2018

Changing rules, moving goalposts … it’s actually pretty damn pathetic.

Amid accusations that WH is micromanaging FBI, these Dem Senators are demanding they be allowed to micromanage it? What about FBI Independence? The hypocrisy is real folks!! — Gatlin Tippit (@tippit_gatlin) October 1, 2018

Remember, most everything Democrats accuse Republicans of doing, they are themselves doing. Projection, they’ve mastered it.

They have lost their mind and they don’t run the show..4 more days at the “most” — Sarah (@smmarrujo) October 1, 2018

How exactly does one interview a Grocery store. “Mr, uh, Miss, uh, Safeway. Even though you opened in 1986, did Mark Judge work inside you in 1982? Can you tell us where he touched you?” — Amanda Hugginkiss (@AmandaHuggin1) October 1, 2018

‘We know it was you, Wegmans! Safeway told us all about it!’

What a silly time to be alive.

