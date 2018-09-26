Kamala Harris isn’t just stupid — she’s a straight-up liar:

There are three women willing to testify under oath about credible allegations. The GOP continues to refuse to call for an FBI investigation. It is time for Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to be immediately withdrawn. Enough is enough. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 26, 2018

Three women willing to testify under oath? We’d like to meet those women. Was it not just yesterday that Deborah Ramirez’s lawyer told Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans that Ramirez would not testify under oath and that “if you want our statement, read the New Yorker”? And Christine Blasey Ford’s incompetent attorneys have spent the past several weeks crafting excuses as to why Ford can’t be bothered to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ford may still not show up to testify tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Brett Kavanaugh has never wavered in his denials or in his willingness to testify under oath, under penalty of perjury.

BREAKING: Lawyer for accuser Deborah Ramirez says she IS willing to testify publicly to Congress @TODAYshow — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) September 26, 2018

Per the Senate Judiciary Committee, she's been proactively asked for an initial statement multiple times (5 or 6), so the process can start, and her lawyers have refused, delayed, referred the SJC to the New Yorker, etc. We can all see where this is going. https://t.co/q4gmcevJBu — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 26, 2018

Senate Republicans have bent over backwards to accommodate Kavanaugh’s accusers and given them countless chances to tell their stories. And every time, the accusers have backed out. Moreover, Republicans aren’t preventing the FBI from doing their job — the FBI themselves said that because Kavanaugh is not accused of a federal crime, they cannot investigate any further. Harris knows all of this and is running with a blatantly false narrative.

No, there are not. There is one. Let’s see if she shows. — Craig Lambert (@lambert_craig) September 26, 2018

No, it's not. It's time for the three women to come forward, testify, produce evidence, and be cross-examined. He needs to face accusers and testify, also. Otherwise, you will just repeat this ploy to thwart the nomination/confirmation process. — iamcam (@iamcam55) September 26, 2018

There isn’t a single thing credible about any of these allegations. You’re a power hungry liar and a fraud. Your selfish ambition is transparent and the real victims of your demagoguery are real victims of sexual assault. You’re hurting them. Period. — screm🐻 (@scremmy) September 26, 2018

You are so full of crap it's a wonder to behold. Your tactics are so apparent. It's said you would stoop to trying to ruin a good man and his family all over politics. You need to get a hobby. And a conscience. https://t.co/yVz4RR7Eaf — Seth (@dcseth) September 26, 2018

We’ll agree with Harris on one point: Enough is enough. End this shameful circus and hold the vote.

