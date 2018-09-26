Senator Chuck Schumer, who has said there should be “no presumption of innocence” for Brett Kavanaugh and that the accusations against him should be automatically believed, is calling on Kavanaugh to withdraw or for the FBI to look into Kavanaugh’s past (again):

Wait, Dems against Kavanaugh have claimed it’s all about getting justice for the accusers… unless Kavanaugh withdraws?

As for the Dems’ wanting the FBI to check things out, there’s this to consider if the latest claim is remotely close to the truth:

The Dems can’t stop stepping on rakes over all this. Indefinite confirmation delay or Kavanaugh’s withdrawal are the ONLY things the Dems are focused on at this point.

