Senator Chuck Schumer, who has said there should be “no presumption of innocence” for Brett Kavanaugh and that the accusations against him should be automatically believed, is calling on Kavanaugh to withdraw or for the FBI to look into Kavanaugh’s past (again):

JUST IN: Senate Democratic leader Schumer says Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh should withdraw from consideration pic.twitter.com/bdyCl6SgW4 — Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) September 26, 2018

MORE: Schumer says if Kavanaugh does not withdraw, the Senate hearing and vote on his nomination should be postponed and FBI should investigate allegations pic.twitter.com/eZH9l1BN4H — Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) September 26, 2018

All 10 Democratic members of Senate Judiciary Cmte. call for President Trump to "immediately withdraw" Kavanaugh nomination, or direct the FBI to re-open its background investigation and "thoroughly examine the multiple allegations of sexual assault." pic.twitter.com/pU6C98xPiN — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 26, 2018

Wait, Dems against Kavanaugh have claimed it’s all about getting justice for the accusers… unless Kavanaugh withdraws?

Why is it "or"? Because they know these charges are bogus. https://t.co/OmkbMV7n13 — #2 Roman Reigns Fan (@FaceVHeel) September 26, 2018

Hmm.

"If he withdraws then we won't need any pesky investigations." – it's all about the victims, folks. https://t.co/Wun3YWi6jm — BT (@back_ttys) September 26, 2018

Again, this was the only concern from the very start. https://t.co/RM9DYFgIOK — BT (@back_ttys) September 26, 2018

As for the Dems’ wanting the FBI to check things out, there’s this to consider if the latest claim is remotely close to the truth:

The FBI conducted 6 goddamn background checks and apparently missed many gang rape parties but we trust them to get it right now? https://t.co/8OkUruCapJ — Jake Nazar (@ATVS_JakeNazar) September 26, 2018

The Dems can’t stop stepping on rakes over all this. Indefinite confirmation delay or Kavanaugh’s withdrawal are the ONLY things the Dems are focused on at this point.

