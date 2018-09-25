Hey, remember that time Chuck Schumer said that there’s “no presumption of innocence or guilt” in a “fact-finding proceeding”? Yeah, well, about that:

Chuck Schumer: "Leader McConnell has no evidence – no evidence whatsoever – that the recent allegations were contrived by Democrats. They were not." https://t.co/q8n2RV3Orc pic.twitter.com/0qhPsGTlZT — The Hill (@thehill) September 25, 2018

Interesting.

The burden is on Schumer to prove that the allegations aren't true. https://t.co/58iIgoox6E — Howard Wall 🆗 (@HJWallEcon) September 25, 2018

It’s only fair.

It's up to Schumer to prove that, because that's how it works now right? — Joshua (@Joshua_m4) September 25, 2018

Your rules, Dems.

Prove your innocence. Isn't that how you wanna play this game now? — Myla (@MewMyla) September 25, 2018

Its up to the Dems to prove there was no smear campaign. #rulechange — Jenniferjoy175 (@Jenniferalbail) September 25, 2018

Schumer now believes people need to provide evidence before accusations? Priceless! — Achilles (@Achilles936) September 25, 2018

So now it’s evidence he wants…an accusation is not sufficient. — Paul Sparks (@PaulSparks3) September 25, 2018

Make this easy: Why doesn’t everyone just put all their cards out on the table?

Fine…release all emails and communications. All of them. Let's go from there. https://t.co/NXkUiMqGVh — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 25, 2018