Hey, remember that time Chuck Schumer said that there’s “no presumption of innocence or guilt” in a “fact-finding proceeding”? Yeah, well, about that:
Chuck Schumer: "Leader McConnell has no evidence – no evidence whatsoever – that the recent allegations were contrived by Democrats. They were not." https://t.co/q8n2RV3Orc pic.twitter.com/0qhPsGTlZT
— The Hill (@thehill) September 25, 2018
Interesting.
Shot: https://t.co/a0GSEPj7C3
Chaser: https://t.co/KDWipHlYVE
Did Chuckie really say both of these so close together? Did he think we’d miss the connection? #WhatAMaroon!#tcot #MAGA
— (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) September 25, 2018
The burden is on Schumer to prove that the allegations aren't true. https://t.co/58iIgoox6E
— Howard Wall 🆗 (@HJWallEcon) September 25, 2018
It’s only fair.
It's up to Schumer to prove that, because that's how it works now right?
— Joshua (@Joshua_m4) September 25, 2018
Your rules, Dems.
Prove your innocence. Isn't that how you wanna play this game now?
— Myla (@MewMyla) September 25, 2018
Its up to the Dems to prove there was no smear campaign. #rulechange
— Jenniferjoy175 (@Jenniferalbail) September 25, 2018
Schumer now believes people need to provide evidence before accusations? Priceless!
— Achilles (@Achilles936) September 25, 2018
So now it’s evidence he wants…an accusation is not sufficient.
— Paul Sparks (@PaulSparks3) September 25, 2018
Make this easy: Why doesn’t everyone just put all their cards out on the table?
Fine…release all emails and communications.
All of them. Let's go from there. https://t.co/NXkUiMqGVh
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 25, 2018
So…any allegations without evidence should be dismissed?
Case closed on Ford then. Call the vote.
— Leatherneck (@Leatherneck) September 25, 2018