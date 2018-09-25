In case you missed it, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is a weasel. Need proof? This ought to fit the bill:
Chuck Schumer on Judge Kavanaugh: “There is no presumption of innocence.”pic.twitter.com/Ftt9WmQos2
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 25, 2018
After asserting that this shameful circus is a “fact-finding proceeding,” here’s what Schumer ultimately said — after tap-dancing around the question — when asked if Brett Kavanaugh deserves the presumption of innocence:
“There’s no presumption of innocence or guilt when you have a nominee before you.”
Well, ackshually, Senator, there is a presumption of innocence. Are you new here?
— US Spaceforce Designated Marksman🐝 (@TeKniKaL45) September 25, 2018
Dangerous words.
— Jill (@11MyJam) September 25, 2018
This is how the left will proceed if you let them. https://t.co/J0NijCtxvq
— Mulder's Shroom Ride (@proteinwisdom) September 25, 2018
Democrats: Bringing the Saudi Arabian justice system to America. https://t.co/eTU4U2eDxc
— Nathan the Wurtzelhearted (@NathanWurtzel) September 25, 2018
Good to know that's the new standard, Chuck. Do you think you could withstand this level of scrutiny? https://t.co/Mvv2OsYvrI
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 25, 2018
Only one way to find out.
Have you now or have you ever been……. https://t.co/81cpkb1GUP
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 25, 2018