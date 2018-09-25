In case you missed it, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is a weasel. Need proof? This ought to fit the bill:

After asserting that this shameful circus is a “fact-finding proceeding,” here’s what Schumer ultimately said — after tap-dancing around the question — when asked if Brett Kavanaugh deserves the presumption of innocence:

“There’s no presumption of innocence or guilt when you have a nominee before you.”

Well, ackshually, Senator, there is a presumption of innocence. Are you new here?

