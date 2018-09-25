In case you missed it, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is a weasel. Need proof? This ought to fit the bill:

Chuck Schumer on Judge Kavanaugh: “There is no presumption of innocence.”pic.twitter.com/Ftt9WmQos2 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 25, 2018

After asserting that this shameful circus is a “fact-finding proceeding,” here’s what Schumer ultimately said — after tap-dancing around the question — when asked if Brett Kavanaugh deserves the presumption of innocence:

“There’s no presumption of innocence or guilt when you have a nominee before you.”

Well, ackshually, Senator, there is a presumption of innocence. Are you new here?

Dangerous words. — Jill (@11MyJam) September 25, 2018

This is how the left will proceed if you let them. https://t.co/J0NijCtxvq — Mulder's Shroom Ride (@proteinwisdom) September 25, 2018

Democrats: Bringing the Saudi Arabian justice system to America. https://t.co/eTU4U2eDxc — Nathan the Wurtzelhearted (@NathanWurtzel) September 25, 2018

Good to know that's the new standard, Chuck. Do you think you could withstand this level of scrutiny? https://t.co/Mvv2OsYvrI — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 25, 2018

Only one way to find out.