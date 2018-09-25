Another day, another Kamala Harris tantrum-turned-faceplant.

So, what’s she on about now? Well, she seems to be taking issue with this:

Apparently hiring a lawyer to question Christine Blasey Ford about her allegations against Brett Kavanaugh is a big no-no, or something:

Oh, puh-leeze.

Allowing what? Allowing one of their rising stars to make them look stupid? Hell if we know, but we won’t stand in their way.

Kamala Harris has twisted herself into such a pretzel, she doesn’t know her ass from her elbow. We’re not entirely sure she knows anything at all.

What does Kamala Harris think she’s accomplishing here?

Oh, no doubt. But honestly, it should never have gotten this far. No matter what the Republicans do, it will never be enough for Democrats.

It’s time to cut the crap and hold the vote. Enough is enough.

***

