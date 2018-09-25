Another day, another Kamala Harris tantrum-turned-faceplant.

So, what’s she on about now? Well, she seems to be taking issue with this:

Lawyer, not Republican senators, to question Kavanaugh, accuser: lawmaker https://t.co/aJFfV909kE — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 25, 2018

Apparently hiring a lawyer to question Christine Blasey Ford about her allegations against Brett Kavanaugh is a big no-no, or something:

Dr. Blasey Ford isn’t on trial. This hearing is to determine whether Kavanaugh is qualified to sit on the Supreme Court. By hiring a private attorney to cross-examine Dr. Blasey Ford, Republicans are trying to intimidate her and avoid being held accountable by voters. https://t.co/kLBAhz9QMa — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 25, 2018

Oh, puh-leeze.

Why are Democrats allowing this? — Bill Wong (@ten24get) September 25, 2018

Allowing what? Allowing one of their rising stars to make them look stupid? Hell if we know, but we won’t stand in their way.

wait I thought it wouldn't be fair if only men questioned her https://t.co/I6kPgwA5VT — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) September 25, 2018

So would be bullying and harassment for men to question Dr. Ford, or is it intimidation for a woman to question Dr. Ford? I can't keep up, Senator. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) September 25, 2018

Kamala Harris has twisted herself into such a pretzel, she doesn’t know her ass from her elbow. We’re not entirely sure she knows anything at all.

Wow…you’re really dumb. — Ann Aplaingirl (@AnnAplaingirl) September 25, 2018

Kavanaugh isn't on trial either. Isn't this a job interview? https://t.co/YLwpmB0ING — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 25, 2018

The Democrats put her in this position. Now please don't welsh on the deal. — I Hate The Media (@ihatethemedia) September 25, 2018

Prosecutor doesn’t think someone accused of wrong doing should have a lawyer. Film at 11. https://t.co/rOyDJiH3Zl — Space Force Computer (@Hal_RTFLC) September 25, 2018

Former State AG turned US Senator is an idiot. More later. https://t.co/I2QvAgDCIl — Meech (@michi83) September 25, 2018

Your complete and utter disregard for our legal tradition of presumption of innocence and the concept of burdens of proving allegations is shocking. — Gene Berardelli (@gberardelli) September 25, 2018

What does Kamala Harris think she’s accomplishing here?

Dems are clearly laying the groundwork in case she withdraws from testifying. Not saying she will, but this is one of the arguments we'll hear if she does. https://t.co/DT1mYDDWhi — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) September 25, 2018

Oh, no doubt. But honestly, it should never have gotten this far. No matter what the Republicans do, it will never be enough for Democrats.

Unbelievable. There's no winning with these people. pic.twitter.com/OEqBfnnlAk — BT (@back_ttys) September 25, 2018

It’s time to cut the crap and hold the vote. Enough is enough.

