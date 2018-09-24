Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s legal team has done plenty of negotiating with Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley over the terms under which Ford will appear before the committee to testify.

That wrangling seems to be ongoing, according to a letter to Grassley from Ford’s legal team Monday:

In new letter from Dr Ford’s Attorney to the Judiciary Committee, they again object to having outside counsel ask the questions for republicans at Thursday’s hearing, and ask for the name and resume of who that person will be. This does not appear to be a done deal. pic.twitter.com/MwggIeBGbs — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 25, 2018

New letter from Ford’s team to Grassley as obtained by WaPo (h/t to @ToddRuger for reporting 1st). Among other things, slam McConnell’s speech as “inconsistent” w/ Grassley approach, push back on hiring of “experienced sex crimes prosecutor” (whose identity they don’t know) pic.twitter.com/TbS2q655oY — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 25, 2018

More pushback? So is she going to show Thursday or not?

She doesn't want to testify. She doesn't intend to. https://t.co/PjjbrAJ5iu — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 25, 2018

This is how Thursday’s testimony doesn’t happen https://t.co/wyxGpzuKHm — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) September 25, 2018

Ford refuses to testify under questioning by expert? They just want a Senate show, then. https://t.co/Ea0HFCnyfK — Nathan the Wurtzelhearted (@NathanWurtzel) September 25, 2018

Dems just want to make a show of the process. https://t.co/bOMg8r7ATY — John Brooks (@Jbroks86) September 25, 2018

Lol there's no way this hearing happens. https://t.co/F5AW5ptk4g — John Badman (@BadmanCommaJohn) September 25, 2018

Yeah she’s not coming Thursday. In her defense, it is a long drive. https://t.co/md8cRyHi29 — Will Davis (@willpdavis) September 25, 2018

Who had "Ford will never testify" in the pool? https://t.co/EaR9OI8H5l — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) September 25, 2018

Exit strategy for Ms Ford coming in 3, 2, 1… https://t.co/AMHtO7Lxpf — MJ (@futuredci) September 25, 2018

There is at least a 50/50 chance Ford decides not to show up…at which point, this is all over. https://t.co/mDfwZf1Ap0 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 25, 2018

30% chance she pulls the plug altogether https://t.co/Y5JLgc69Jd — 𝘚𝘵𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘑. 𝘋𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥 (@StevenJDuffield) September 25, 2018

All is proceeding as I (and others) have foreseen https://t.co/8NL5pzM3p5 — Chief (@Savy_fan) September 25, 2018

She’s not coming on Thursday. She never was. https://t.co/CIXaaVWnDy — Nicholas Fitzgerald (@ncfitzgerald) September 25, 2018

Prediction: Dr. Ford is a no-show, and never had any intention of following through with testimony under oath. This. Is. All. Farce. #HoldTheVote — Sal Nuzzo (@salnuzzo) September 25, 2018

Ford bailing on the hearing, imagine my shock https://t.co/sB1xxzBWIT — Ed Krankenstein (@EKrankenstein) September 25, 2018

I told you guys, she’s going to find a reason to back out. She will never give a statement under oath and Dems will say she’s still credible but she was bullied out of testifying. The whole thing is a sham, everyone has their mind made up already, just hold the vote. https://t.co/7pOj7jiTy8 — Fiscal Therapist (@BigLifeMark) September 25, 2018

This is their predicate to back out on Thursday. As WE ALL KNEW THEY WOULD. https://t.co/JqEpa8ChPd — Meech (@michi83) September 25, 2018

There was never any intention for her to actually show up and testify. https://t.co/AYTneVwoO3 — Rob 🇺🇸 (@RobIsWinning) September 25, 2018

There’s gonna be a no show on Thursday. https://t.co/zknTP4YCLV — Lisa Lou (@Lis_aLouu) September 25, 2018

Is she on the road yet? Hard to see how she will get to DC by Thursday morning if she isn’t already driving and getting close to Denver. Got to make St. Louis Tuesday night and DC after that. These are going to be aome grueling 1000 mile/16 hour days. https://t.co/iDgZA9jRtB — 🇺🇸Steel Age Father 🇺🇸 (@RoteCaption) September 25, 2018

STRAIGHTFORWARD FROM HERE 1. Ford weasels out with BS excuse

2. Dems fume

3. Grassley calls Committee vote

4. Dems fume

5. McConnell calls vote

6. Justice Kavanaugh

7. Dems fume

8. Justice Kavanaugh writes decision killing Roe

9. Dems fume

10. President Cocaine Mitch😎👊 https://t.co/WhWWr4pP9U — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 25, 2018

