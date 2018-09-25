Americans are on the edges of their seats waiting for Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged second victim Deborah Ramirez to tell her story. Hope they’re comfortable, then, because it looks like they’re gonna be there a while:

More from the Washington Examiner:

Deborah Ramireza Yale University classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, is refusing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee about her decades-old accusation against Kavanaugh, a GOP lawmaker said Tuesday.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., who sits on the committee, said a lawyer for Ramirez told committee staff she would not speak to them about her allegation that Kavanaugh flashed his naked groin in her face during an alcohol-laden party their freshman year. Ramirez made the accusation in a blockbuster Sunday night New Yorker story.

“Our counsel repeatedly tried to reach him,” Kennedy said of Ramirez’s lawyer. “They finally did reach him, and he said we are not issuing a statement. He said if you want our statement, read the New Yorker.”

Welp.

Trending

Her bad?

And we can’t have that, now can we?

So very odd.

It sure seems that way, doesn’t it?

There’s really nothing left at this point.

Just do it already.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughDeborah RamirezNew Yorkertestifyunder oath