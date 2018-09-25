Americans are on the edges of their seats waiting for Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged second victim Deborah Ramirez to tell her story. Hope they’re comfortable, then, because it looks like they’re gonna be there a while:

2nd Kavanaugh accuser Ramirez won't speak to committee. GOP Sen. Kennedy says her lawyer told Rs, "if you want our statement, read the New Yorker.” https://t.co/JSFGNvDsOU Via @susanferrechio — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) September 25, 2018

"If you want our statement, read the New Yorker.” https://t.co/NjKzDpr1lk — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 25, 2018

More from the Washington Examiner:

Deborah Ramirez, a Yale University classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, is refusing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee about her decades-old accusation against Kavanaugh, a GOP lawmaker said Tuesday. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., who sits on the committee, said a lawyer for Ramirez told committee staff she would not speak to them about her allegation that Kavanaugh flashed his naked groin in her face during an alcohol-laden party their freshman year. Ramirez made the accusation in a blockbuster Sunday night New Yorker story. “Our counsel repeatedly tried to reach him,” Kennedy said of Ramirez’s lawyer. “They finally did reach him, and he said we are not issuing a statement. He said if you want our statement, read the New Yorker.”

Welp.

"Why, no, I don't want to testify under oath. If you want my statement, read the National Enquirer.” — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 25, 2018

But Dianne Feinstein instantly declared this was such a super-credible rock-solid accusation that we had to stop the Kavanaugh confirmation! https://t.co/AqxkQBGDtk — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 25, 2018

Her bad?

Talking to them of course would mean talking under oath. https://t.co/uK4YCMym4C — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 25, 2018

And we can’t have that, now can we?

Odd how these truth tellers won’t go under oath like Kavanaugh has. https://t.co/m1DnaNGfnA — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 25, 2018

So very odd.

Of course she won’t, because she would have to do so under oath. — (((JimfromIowa))) (@The_Pendulum) September 25, 2018

Not even live testimony. She could submit a written statement under oath but she refuses. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) September 25, 2018

I’m thinking someone doesn’t want to be charged with perjury — Chuck (@freemktnc) September 25, 2018

It sure seems that way, doesn’t it?

Wow …. this is completely falling apart …. — Jason Ray (@jray129) September 25, 2018

There’s really nothing left at this point.

HOLD. THE VOTE. — Deebs 🏈🍺🥓🇺🇸 (@DeebsFTL) September 25, 2018

Just do it already.