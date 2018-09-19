As Twitchy told you earlier, a woman named Cristina King Miranda tweeted that she graduated from Holton Arms, that she knew both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford, and that she remembered the alleged incident being “spoken about for days afterwords [sic] in school.” She subsequently deleted the tweet:

Miranda also discussed her knowledge of the alleged incident in a Facebook post:

Her tune has changed pretty considerably:

Her “clarification” is a lot like Dianne Feinstein’s … in that it’s not so much a clarification as an embarrassing walkback.

She just admitted to smearing and trying to undermine Brett Kavanaugh based solely on a completely unsubstantiated rumor that she claims she heard several decades ago.

That’s not brave; it’s craven.

