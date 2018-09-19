As Twitchy told you earlier, a woman named Cristina King Miranda tweeted that she graduated from Holton Arms, that she knew both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford, and that she remembered the alleged incident being “spoken about for days afterwords [sic] in school.” She subsequently deleted the tweet:

Miranda also discussed her knowledge of the alleged incident in a Facebook post:

This is the letter, posted on Facebook, from a woman who knew Kavanaugh, Judge and Blasey Ford and claims that the attack did happen, that "many of us heard about it in school," and that it was talked about for days afterward.

The FBI should interview her and others. pic.twitter.com/OZmEGP1Q1G — Jay Bookman (@jaybookmanajc) September 19, 2018

Her tune has changed pretty considerably:

To all media, I will not be doing anymore interviews. No more circus. To clarify my post: I do not have first hand knowledge of the incident that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford mentions, and I stand by my support for Christine. That's it. I don't have more to say on the subject. — Cristina King Miranda (@reinabori) September 19, 2018

Her “clarification” is a lot like Dianne Feinstein’s … in that it’s not so much a clarification as an embarrassing walkback.

Thank you for being brave. It gives me courage. — Cindy Carpenter (@CindyCarpenter3) September 19, 2018

She just admitted to smearing and trying to undermine Brett Kavanaugh based solely on a completely unsubstantiated rumor that she claims she heard several decades ago.

This is the person whose post a lot of people were citing this morning: "I do not have first hand knowledge of the incident" https://t.co/5V4fTdJDwD — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 19, 2018

That’s not brave; it’s craven.

So you offer nothing. Congrats. — The Real Bepo (D) (@TheRealBepo) September 19, 2018

What you did did not help her. — Sometimes Softly (@SometimesSoftly) September 19, 2018

You posted complete hearsay & you’ve actually hurt Dr Fords case not helped. Your bias & prejudice displayed in your post was stunning to read. Bitter much? — CMM (@carolfoxlover) September 19, 2018

Just wanted to pile on, caught lying, discovered that defamation laws are pretty clear, she’s making the right choice. pic.twitter.com/XAR1nyYhY8 — Fevahbelievah (@redstater2016) September 19, 2018

There. You got your 15 minutes of fame… Congratulations! — Sean OToole (@pseudoseanotool) September 19, 2018

So you lied in your original tweet. Go away. — MushroomCup (@DestructiveChem) September 19, 2018