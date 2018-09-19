Earlier we told you about Cristina King Miranda, a classmate of Judge Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, who threw a hand grenade into the news cycle with this now-deleted tweet that alleged that “the incident was spoken about for days afterwords [sic] in school.”

And as we told you, many people pointed out that Miranda’s account differed from that of Ford to the Washington Post:

Trending

Anyway, she’s now saying that she deleted the tweet because “it served its purpose.” Well, yeah. Thanks?

And after “a slew of requests for interviews” she’s “not sure I am interested in pursuing”:

In other words, pull the pin … let everyone run to it … then, BOOM:

via GIPHY

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughChristine Blasey Ford