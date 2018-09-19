Earlier we told you about Cristina King Miranda, a classmate of Judge Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, who threw a hand grenade into the news cycle with this now-deleted tweet that alleged that “the incident was spoken about for days afterwords [sic] in school.”

And as we told you, many people pointed out that Miranda’s account differed from that of Ford to the Washington Post:

Who talked about it? Ms. Ford told the Washington Post she told nobody at the time. https://t.co/qCjLf3RIXO pic.twitter.com/4jO35xnbnL — Meech (@michi83) September 19, 2018

Anyway, she’s now saying that she deleted the tweet because “it served its purpose.” Well, yeah. Thanks?

And after “a slew of requests for interviews” she’s “not sure I am interested in pursuing”:

Hi all, deleted this because it served its purpose and I am now dealing with a slew of requests for interviews from The Wash Post, CNN, CBS News. Organizing how I want to proceed. Was not ready for that, not sure I am interested in pursuing. Thanks for reading — Cristina King Miranda (@reinabori) September 19, 2018

In other words, pull the pin … let everyone run to it … then, BOOM:

***

