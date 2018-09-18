Well, this is certainly an interesting turn of events:

From colleague Connor Marley. Feinstein on Ford. Says Ford "is a woman that has been, I think, profoundly impacted, on this..I can't say that everything is truthful. I don't know." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 18, 2018

Beg your pardon, Dianne Feinstein?

Oh dear.

Feinstein sounding increasingly less sure of this gambit. https://t.co/44zcxqTjni — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 18, 2018

Maybe DiFi doesn't believe her. Maybe that's why she sat on the letter. https://t.co/TY2ARUNTuX — LaurieAnn 💫 (@mooshakins) September 18, 2018

Could be.

Let's give Sen. Feinstein the benefit of the doubt here. I think she's simply saying that she doesn't know whether the accusation is true, which would hopefully compel her to join her Republican colleagues' invitation for Ford to testify. https://t.co/B5YMjtygm2 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 18, 2018

Fair enough. But we’re not terribly inclined to give Dianne Feinstein the benefit of the doubt on anything. She certainly hasn’t extended that courtesy to Brett Kavanaugh.

The fissures are turning into cracks https://t.co/OBF8nYV3MQ — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) September 18, 2018

Walking VERY dangerous line, Feinstein makes “very sharp” comment about Ford and her allegation against Kavanaugh: It might not be true. https://t.co/QLgl26qR5e — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 18, 2018

“I can’t say that everything is truthful” And there we go. Why Feinstein sat on it for months. She didn’t buy it either. But she needed a last-minute Hail Mary so this is what she went for. https://t.co/y8wvgxVBL4 — Big Pickle Energy (@sunnyright) September 18, 2018

Well I guess we know now why Feinstein isn't giving interviews and journalists are terrified to even ask. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 18, 2018

***

Update:

Special report just played the clip of Feinstein saying “I can't say that everything is truthful. I don't know." Quote is accurate. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 18, 2018

Feinstein's "I can't say everything is truthful" quote is accurate. Just ran on Fox. pic.twitter.com/MEkrRgG8oV — Elliott Schwartz (@elliosch) September 18, 2018

I can’t stress how horribly this is being managed by Dianne Feinstein. Just an absolute mess. https://t.co/lSi1eeoomc — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 18, 2018

***

Update:

Feinstein just now clarifies: “Look I believe she is credible. What we have wanted is an investigation carried out to look at the facts before there was a hearing. The republican majority is apparently not going to do that. But based on what I know at this stage she is credible.” https://t.co/yDldaHTrDe — Alan He (@alanhe) September 18, 2018

Uh-huh …

That’s not a clarification on her earlier quote https://t.co/alsDiqyWsm — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 18, 2018

Not even a little bit.