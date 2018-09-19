In a now-deleted tweet, a woman named Cristina King Miranda, responding to actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus regarding the letter circulated by alumnae of the Holton Arms school in Maryland, says she remembers Christine Blasey Ford, “knew both Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge,” and that the “incident was spoken about for days afterwords [sic] in school”:

Screenshot:

It does appear that she signed the letter:

"Cristina King, 1983" did sign the Christine Blasey Ford support letter. https://t.co/EAAF7I1vos https://t.co/41dE3xieTL — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) September 19, 2018

Needless to say, but we’ll be hearing a lot about this today:

I don’t know if this is real, but perhaps folks should look into it. https://t.co/1x1Ryw8PzS — Neera Tanden 🌊 (@neeratanden) September 19, 2018

This is, for example, the kind of avenue an investigation could follow. It might not be determinative but there are people the FBI could interview – on both sides. https://t.co/N80raBJrgH — Katty Kay (@KattyKayBBC) September 19, 2018

"This incident was spoken about for days afterwords in school." This, right here, is why Republicans don't want the FBI investigating. https://t.co/K8Nhsh8AJX — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) September 19, 2018

But it also doesn’t fit with what’s already been reported:

This is interesting. Have not seen this claim reported, and Ford has said she didn't tell anyone or talk about it. https://t.co/abjt3s1KWz — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) September 19, 2018

old and busted: nobody knew. we don't even know where or when it happened. new hotness: everybody knew exactly what happened and we all talked about it. — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) September 19, 2018

Except Ford herself said she told no one about it until 2012, dumdum. https://t.co/o1k0VIJVoU — Andrea Ruth (@AndreaNRuth) September 19, 2018

Here’s what Ford told the Washington Post:

Who talked about it? Ms. Ford told the Washington Post she told nobody at the time. https://t.co/qCjLf3RIXO pic.twitter.com/4jO35xnbnL — Meech (@michi83) September 19, 2018

And the timing would be off, too:

Also she said she thinks it was during summer vacation. This tweet doesn't fit the facts as Dr Ford has stated them. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 19, 2018

This appears to contradict what Dr. Blasey Ford said in her WaPo interview when she said she didn't tell anyone else about what happened. Also, I thought this supposedly happened in the summer when school was out of session. https://t.co/VKiDPViSsh — Doug Mataconis (@dmataconis) September 19, 2018

Does this friend think she’s helping here? Because this isn’t helping.

