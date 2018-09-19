In a now-deleted tweet, a woman named Cristina King Miranda, responding to actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus regarding the letter circulated by alumnae of the Holton Arms school in Maryland, says she remembers Christine Blasey Ford, “knew both Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge,” and that the “incident was spoken about for days afterwords [sic] in school”:

Screenshot:

It does appear that she signed the letter:

Needless to say, but we’ll be hearing a lot about this today:

But it also doesn’t fit with what’s already been reported:

Here’s what Ford told the Washington Post:

And the timing would be off, too:

Does this friend think she’s helping here? Because this isn’t helping.

***

