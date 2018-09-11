Democratic socialist New York State Senate hopeful Julia Salazar’s biggest enemy isn’t her political opponents; it’s the truth. After getting busted for lying about her immigrant and religious background, and for allegedly trying to gain access to the bank account of Keith Hernandez’s ex-wife, now comes this revelation:

Apparently @SalazarSenate18 never graduated from Columbia. Citizens Union drops endorsement of Julia Salazar, citing 'not correct' information about her academic credentials https://t.co/ouNNTElUXO — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) September 11, 2018

More from the New York Daily News:

“Citizens Union is hereby rescinding the preference it expressed for Julia Salazar in the Democratic Primary for New York State Senate District 18,” Randy Mastro, the chair of the group, said in a statement. “Salazar recently admitted that the information she originally provided to Citizens Union about her academic credentials was not correct, so Citizens Union has decided to express no preference in this race.” A campaign spokesman called it an “error in her endorsement application.” “Julia regrets that an error in her endorsement application led to Citizens Union rescinding its endorsement, but remains committed to working with Citizens Union and others opposed to Albany corruption if elected to take money out of politics and clean up Albany,” he said. Salazar’s campaign materials had implied she graduated from Columbia University, but when questioned by the New York Times, she said she had completed her coursework but never graduated.

LOL thats whats causing them to drop their endorsement? Not all the other half dozen lies about her biography? — Harley Kesselman (@harleykesselman) September 11, 2018

Everyone has their breaking point. At least they’re not giving her a total pass.

Wow. She seems to have lied about most of her background. Flashback to a few weeks ago when several journalists on the left attacked @ArminRosen for his initial reporting exposing some of this. https://t.co/PfHiYstLSS — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 11, 2018

Good Lord. Is there anything about her past she hasn't lied about? https://t.co/EvUwIKsEBB — RBe (@RBPundit) September 11, 2018

The new Progressive hero ain't all she was cracked up to be. Clearly, this is all the fault of conservatives. https://t.co/rA18m7mbC4 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 11, 2018

Update:

State senate candidate Julia Salazar had a trust fund, her ancestors were Catholic elites, and she has a new version of her conversion story. @thegarance reports https://t.co/7d96gIouqj — New York Magazine (@NYMag) September 11, 2018

This girl is something else.