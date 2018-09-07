Oh man … do you guys remember Julia Salazar? She’s the socialist New York State Senate candidate who got busted for fudging her background.

Well, this will probably come as a huge shock to you, but as it turns out, she’s apparently even shadier than we thought:

"Julia Salazar, the Democratic Socialist candidate running for New York State Senate, was arrested in 2011 on allegations of fraudulently attempting to access the bank account of Kai Hernandez, a family friend & then-wife of baseball star Keith Hernandez." https://t.co/tB9HCzwbj3 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) September 6, 2018

Oh, and I got the recordings of her allegedly impersonating Hernandez to the bank. They are embedded in the piece. And that's just the beginning of the insanity. https://t.co/QuveEmJZRs — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) September 6, 2018

To those saying, "imagine if establishment candidates got as much scrutiny as Salazar has": You're not wrong. I happen to have gotten a tip that led me to her story, but countless candidates deserve this scrutiny. I hope to provide some of it myself. — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) September 6, 2018

You should probably just read the whole thing. It’s a scene man.

It's weird how some Salazar supporters think we journalists wake up in the morning and think, "how can I mess her over today?" I would have *loved* to report the story she has told about herself. It's a great, inspiring story! It just turned out not to be entirely true. — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) September 7, 2018

This story gets more astonishing by the hour. Terrific reporting. — Jenni Frazer (@Jennifrazer) September 6, 2018

What else would you expect from a socialist? Oh, and speaking of socialism:

Well, this is impossible; Socialists never covet other people's mon- https://t.co/Uzd8VJ9t7r — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) September 6, 2018

A socialist trying to take money that’s not theirs? Color me shocked. https://t.co/NOXNcUDrm1 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 6, 2018

