Oh man … do you guys remember Julia Salazar? She’s the socialist New York State Senate candidate who got busted for fudging her background.
Well, this will probably come as a huge shock to you, but as it turns out, she’s apparently even shadier than we thought:
"Julia Salazar, the Democratic Socialist candidate running for New York State Senate, was arrested in 2011 on allegations of fraudulently attempting to access the bank account of Kai Hernandez, a family friend & then-wife of baseball star Keith Hernandez." https://t.co/tB9HCzwbj3
— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) September 6, 2018
Oh, and I got the recordings of her allegedly impersonating Hernandez to the bank. They are embedded in the piece. And that's just the beginning of the insanity. https://t.co/QuveEmJZRs
— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) September 6, 2018
To those saying, "imagine if establishment candidates got as much scrutiny as Salazar has": You're not wrong. I happen to have gotten a tip that led me to her story, but countless candidates deserve this scrutiny. I hope to provide some of it myself.
— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) September 6, 2018
You should probably just read the whole thing. It’s a scene man.
It's weird how some Salazar supporters think we journalists wake up in the morning and think, "how can I mess her over today?" I would have *loved* to report the story she has told about herself. It's a great, inspiring story! It just turned out not to be entirely true.
— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) September 7, 2018
Dontcha hate it when that happens?
This story gets more astonishing by the hour. Terrific reporting.
— Jenni Frazer (@Jennifrazer) September 6, 2018
Full on crazy pants.
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 6, 2018
What else would you expect from a socialist? Oh, and speaking of socialism:
Well, this is impossible; Socialists never covet other people's mon- https://t.co/Uzd8VJ9t7r
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) September 6, 2018
A socialist trying to take money that’s not theirs? Color me shocked. https://t.co/NOXNcUDrm1
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 6, 2018
Snort.