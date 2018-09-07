Oh man … do you guys remember Julia Salazar? She’s the socialist New York State Senate candidate who got busted for fudging her background.

Well, this will probably come as a huge shock to you, but as it turns out, she’s apparently even shadier than we thought:

Trending

You should probably just read the whole thing. It’s a scene man.

Dontcha hate it when that happens?

What else would you expect from a socialist? Oh, and speaking of socialism:

Snort.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Julia SalazarKai HernandezKeith Hernandezsocialismsocialist