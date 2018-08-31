If you haven’t heard of Julia Salazar … you’ve been missing out. State senate candidates don’t usually get much national attention, but Salazar isn’t just any state senate candidate. She’s a New York State Senate candidate who’s a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and has been endorsed by the likes of Cynthia Nixon and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Oh, and she’s been busted for totally lying about her background:

No kidding.

Yeah, nice try. Salazar herself tried to dig her way out of it:

Unfortunately, she didn’t count on other people doing some digging of their own.

Oof.

But wait … it gets worse (for Julia, that is):

More from City & State:

Salazar and her brother Alex, who is only two years older, have completely different interpretations of their shared upbringing. “My family immigrated to the U.S. from Colombia when I was a baby, and my mom ended up raising my brother and me as a single mom, without a college degree and from a working-class background,” Julia Salazar said in a July interview with Jacobin Magazine.

Alex Salazar characterizes their early years very differently. He remembers them being financially comfortable, living in a big house along a river in Jupiter, Florida. Each of the siblings had their own rooms. The six-figure income that their father, Luis Hernan Salazar, earned as a pilot meant that the family could afford to set aside college savings funds of about $6,000 for each child. “We were very much middle class. We had a house in Jupiter along the river, it was in a beautiful neighborhood,” Alex Salazar said in a telephone interview. “I feel very strongly about my family and I want to tell the truth.”

Alex Salazar directly contradicts Julia’s statement on the Chapo Trap House podcast that “My family immigrated to the U.S. from Colombia when I was a little kid.” Moreover, Alex disputes Julia’s recent backpedaling equivocations on Twitter and interviews that their parents “raised us between two different places,” and “Colombia is where my family was and where I was in the first years of my life.”

Whoops.

Snort.

Salazar’s in some pretty illustrious company, that’s for sure.

