Earlier, we told you how Twitter gave a pass to a troll who called for Dana Loesch’s children to be murdered:

We have no idea what took them so long, but it looks like the powers that be at Twitter finally decided that calling for the death of someone’s kids violates their rules:

An update to the Twitter account which was reported on — after initially claiming that the account didn’t violate TOS, Twitter just notified me that it re-reviewed the account and found it in violation. cc @peterjhasson@JazzShaw pic.twitter.com/7Y77oEiBw2 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 27, 2018

Only took them 18 hours or so to come to their senses. Better late than never, we guess.

Good…..about time! — Donald Aper (@donald_aper) August 27, 2018

Ridiculous that they didn't do the right thing to begin with — kevin martin (@kevthatruf) August 27, 2018

It shouldn’t’ve been this difficult.

I just wish Twitter would treat users consistently across the board. https://t.co/BBy2WqhRc8 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 27, 2018

Is that really so much to ask? Pick a damn lane, Twitter. And stay in it.

That should have been Twitter's first response. And the account should be locked permanently. — doc (@ifixspinz) August 27, 2018

Do better, Twitter. Lord knows you’ve set the bar low enough.