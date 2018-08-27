Earlier, we told you how Twitter gave a pass to a troll who called for Dana Loesch’s children to be murdered:

We have no idea what took them so long, but it looks like the powers that be at Twitter finally decided that calling for the death of someone’s kids violates their rules:

Only took them 18 hours or so to come to their senses. Better late than never, we guess.

It shouldn’t’ve been this difficult.

Is that really so much to ask? Pick a damn lane, Twitter. And stay in it.

Do better, Twitter. Lord knows you’ve set the bar low enough.

