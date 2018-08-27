After the shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL where three people lost their lives, we knew without a shadow of a doubt that the Left would immediately go after Dana Loesch.

Even though it was fairly obvious from the get-go that the gunman was an angry gamer that had ZERO to do with the NRA, that didn’t stop the gun-grabbers from screeching at and even threatening Dana and her family.

It all started with her tweet pointing out the lack of security at the event:

A horrible tragedy. End gun free zones or have the security in place to keep people safe in them. https://t.co/GlbQGxhJ5Z https://t.co/fhpWKde0Mh — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 26, 2018

Which for some reason angered Ted Lieu:

My heart goes out to the victims of another mass shooting, this time at the Madden Tournament in Jacksonville. Does the below response from the @NRA spokesperson make you angry? If so, exercise your right to vote this November and get your friends and family to do the same. https://t.co/AuvGXEHT6q — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 26, 2018

Dana gets enough hate, but when Ted QT’d her it really got nasty.

It shouldn’t, to suggest that we have security in gun free zones to protect people. Perhaps wait a day Ted before using it to organize a GOTV effort. https://t.co/s5joBzqfcW — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 26, 2018

But at this point it was too late, Ted had already sent angry, frothy, and crazy to Dana’s timeline.

You are a mutta fukker feckless kunt!!! TERRORIST!! — Mags (@magrock4) August 27, 2018

Wow, Mags is super edgy, right?

If you believe I’m a terrorist then you have an obligation to call the FBI and have me arrested immediately. Please update us when you make the call. https://t.co/UpvEn5YP7t — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 27, 2018

HA!

This is why we can’t have a genuine conversation about security in this country. https://t.co/Ci6mSWsTgf — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 26, 2018

We’re seeing a theme here, and that theme is that gun-grabbers are the least creative and unoriginal trolls on Twitter.

Dana, when karma one day catches up with you, the rest of us will notice it, smile, and calmly go back to what we were doing. — I ❤️ My Land (@heartmyland) August 27, 2018

Classy.

Then do your duty and call the FBI and have 6 million people immediately arrested right now. https://t.co/O4uGRwZmQp — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 27, 2018

Put up or shut up.

This is a weird way to advocate for your issue. https://t.co/3lKq5uN5Ol — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 27, 2018

Nothing they do actually does anything to stop gun violence.

Another threat.

Apologies for the randomly reTweeted nastiness (you’re not even getting the full amount), but a quick look at my mentions shows that is 99% the tone and behavior of those who disagree. It’s why we cannot have a serious conversation about this issue. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 26, 2018

We wish we could say this is unbelievable but nope … and check this out.

Apparently this doesn’t violate @TwitterSupport TOS. I know several conservatives who have been suspended for far less. cc @jack pic.twitter.com/xwKVFxtx8x — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 27, 2018

Twitter does NOTHING.

Literal threats on her family aren’t TOS violations, but someone using the word ‘pansy’ in a tweet is.

There are no rules. Not at Twitter, not at Facebook, not at YouTube. Their pretend rules are utterly malleable and dependent on the target. https://t.co/GDxubL6YgD — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) August 27, 2018

Bingo.

