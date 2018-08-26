Ok.

So.

We THINK David Hogg meant to write some sort of letter to Smith & Wesson threatening them with these two tweets but it’s really hard to tell because well … this isn’t how you write a letter. Notice his interesting comma placement:

Dear, Smith and Wesson should you not choose to be morally responsible by 1. By funding gun violence prevention research with 5 million dollars annually. & 2. Stop manufacturing guns that are illegal under the 2004 Massachusetts assault weapons ban — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 26, 2018

He’s also missing a colon since he’s making a list.

*sigh*

But yes, tell us more about it was political when he wasn’t accepted into any college.

We will destroy you by using the two things you fear most. Love and economics 🙂 see you soon. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 26, 2018

Huh?

David, David, David. Dude. Stop.

We get it, his 15 minutes were up 20 minutes ago and he’s really, really, really trying to get attention but holy cow. We’d tell him to stay in school but it’s too late for that.

Lmfao — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) August 26, 2018

Right?

Lololol “Be morally responsible by following the terms I set out for you” — Plastic Straw Kingpin (@ZFed116) August 26, 2018

‘Do what I say out of love or I will destroy you!’

K.

brb, buying another gun because of this tweet. — m/ -=EdVT=- m/ (@CargoShortLife) August 26, 2018

David is the best gun salesman since Obama.

My reaction to you when you continue to try and sound relevant… pic.twitter.com/ynWH083wtm — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) August 26, 2018

<drives to gun store> — Christie (@RepRepublic) August 26, 2018

You realize that the ban in MA only applies to sales in MA, right? Nobody has to stop doing shit except selling weapons in MA that are covered under the ban…which no one is doing, because…well…there's a ban. You are not a smart person. https://t.co/6kPKrUb7wK — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 26, 2018

But Trump!

Wait, that doesn’t work here.

And no, we’re pretty sure he doesn’t understand how any of these gun laws work.

This is why we don't allow 16 year old to vote. — Area Man (@lheal) August 26, 2018

I love Smith and Wesson. One of my personal favorites — Scott (@Scotth0906) August 26, 2018

When their sales go up (which we know they will) we hope they send David a thank you note in response to his threatening ‘letter’.

Heh.

