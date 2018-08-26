Last night, shortly after John McCain passed away, President Trump did tweet out his condolences to the family. Truth be told, nothing he said or tweeted was going to go over well with everyone (or anyone) but this editor was actually relieved the tweet itself was at least normal.

Well, normal for Trump.

Kathy Griffin though completely lost her SH*T on the president …

Because you know, she was such a fan of the late senator.

Except she really wasn’t.

Not at all.

Oopsie.

Perhaps it is she who should take McCain’s name out of her mouth.

Awful.

"She was so famous as Governor, you know, when John McCain picked her after meeting her for ten minutes. And, um, that must have been some blowjob." — @kathygriffin https://t.co/tI1QzLkgjv — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 26, 2018

That.

Unhinged — Andy Spellar (@AndySpellar) August 26, 2018

Was there ever any doubt?

Thanks Chuck. This is such a good example of how idiotic liberals have been acting for the last couple of days. They all hated this man until this past year.

Griffin is a hypocrite. She pretends to care by once again insulting PresTrump & bringing attn to herself. — Damaris (@DamarisChilds4) August 26, 2018

They all hated him until they could pretend he was on their side since he and Trump didn’t see eye-to-eye.

Which makes her outrage at Trump sending his condolences even dumber.

Let her be. At least there ain’t gonna be another topless dance. 🤮 — Brian Mohl (@tiggertooandwho) August 26, 2018

Ugh, let’s hope not.

Take his name out of your mouth as well. You and all your liberal friends hated McCain. Now you’re just using his death to take a shot at the President. Get some perspective! — Johnny J (@johnjeren) August 26, 2018

Perspective. Kathy Griffin?

Yeah, that’ll happen.

