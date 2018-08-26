Meghan McCain wrote quite possibly one of the loveliest tributes a daughter could write to her father John McCain. We suggest you grab a tissue (or five) before reading the following:

I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

Truth be told, the majority of people on Meghan’s thread, even the Lefties, were fairly respectful of McCain’s post and her father. Sure, there were a few horrible people (it IS Twitter), but for the most part, people were supportive.

It wasn’t until Sarah Sanders reached out to Meghan to offer her condolences that the Left absolutely reminded us of who they really are:

There is no way any father could be prouder. Our hearts and prayers are with you. He was a great American. God bless you and your family. https://t.co/JFt7xUs6gW — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) August 26, 2018

What she said is lovely and respectful.

The rest of these comments, not so much.

No, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, you don't have the right to praise John McCain in one breath and then dishonestly defend Donald Trump in the next breath. Just resign! John McCain’s final "screw you" to Donald Trump… https://t.co/TmvnPrnJqR — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 26, 2018

Doncha love how this guy is exploiting McCain’s death to push an article on his own crappy site? Classy.

Sarah is truly disgusting, anti Christian trash — Jay Pas (@NavyPatriot50) August 26, 2018

Huh?

On a thread where she was sending her condolences.

I thought you were the spokesperson for Trump? Won’t he be mad about your kind words for John McCain? — Kristin (@kristinnw) August 26, 2018

We used to joke about Trump Derangement Syndrome … used to.

@PressSec, you do not speak for John McCain. You tell lies for the monster-in-chief, who doesn’t have a heart or a soul to pray with.

Great Americans respect the truth, each other & this country. Until you do any one of those things, your words are meaningless. — Leen Onme 👩🏻‍💻 (@disentidealist) August 26, 2018

She wasn’t speaking for John McCain?

Which eyebrow wrote this? — Attila The Nun (@slagathoratprom) August 26, 2018

@presssec you and the rest of your gang need to sit this one out you are not worthy. — Cindy (@cinnicholson) August 26, 2018

So now the Left thinks they own McCain’s death?

Alrighty then.

Literally no one cares what you have to say. You speak for and protect a man who called John McCain awful things and tried very hard to destroy his legacy. Just be quiet. — TexasBrit (@Caesleyemily) August 26, 2018

She says as she cares enough about what Sarah says to answer her on Twitter.

These people.

No he wasn’t. He was a war mongering globalist — Jeff (@marmrules) August 26, 2018

Sweethearts, the lot of ’em.

No one cares what you think unless they're an idiot. Have you ever really sat down and considered that starkly obvious fact? — Richard Metzger (@RichardMetzger) August 26, 2018

You’re a huge stain on the history of our nation #SarahSlanders — MzGarnetStar (@MzGarnetStar) August 26, 2018

There’s something sickening when a churlish, mendacious spokeswomen for a treasonous megalomaniac drips praise and respect from her lying maw for a great, dignified and honorable man like McCain. — Archangel Michael (@goodfriendmike) August 26, 2018

Six years ago these same people were calling McCain a racist and claiming he wasn’t mentally well enough to be in politics.

Hypocritical much?

Just stop. The second you support a maniac who claims he wasn’t a war hero because he got caught, you instantly lose literally all of your credibility. Check back in when you grow a conscious, if you ever do. Until then, just do the country, hell…the world…a favor & STFU. — Kelly Wolitzky (@KellyWolitzky) August 26, 2018

Like we said, these people.

Related:

Sit DOWN! Laura Ingraham just needed 1 TWEET to SHRED John Brennan bleating about the ‘rule of law’

DAMN SON! Dana Loesch takes Rivera’s attorney APART for insisting he’s just an ‘all-American boy’

WOMP WOMP! Geraldo Rivera dumps ice cold water on Cohen bringing Trump down and the Resistance CAN’T DEAL