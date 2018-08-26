Kimberley Strassel noticed something kinda sorta inconvenient to the Resistance movement when it comes to Mueller and his investigation. And if any of them bother to read her piece (since it’s not written in crayon with a bunch of pictures we’re going to guess they won’t) they will absolutely lose it because Mueller is their last great hope to take out Trump who they still haven’t forgiven for beating their queen.

Robert Mueller is determined to sniff out any wrongdoing he can find—on one side, writes @KimStrassel https://t.co/UNrzX1Avi5 via @WSJOpinion — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) August 24, 2018

As usual, Strassel nailed it.

From WSJ:

If there is only “one set of rules,” where is Mr. Mueller’s referral of a case against Hillary for America? Federal law requires campaigns to disclose the recipient and purpose of any payments. The Clinton campaign paid Fusion GPS to compile a dossier against Mr. Trump, a document that became the basis of the Russia narrative Mr. Mueller now investigates. But the campaign funneled the money to law firm Perkins Coie, which in turn paid Fusion. The campaign falsely described the money as payment for “legal services.” The Democratic National Committee did the same. A Perkins Coie spokesperson has claimed that neither the Clinton campaign nor the DNC was aware that Fusion GPS had been hired to conduct the research, and maybe so. But a lot of lawyers here seemed to have been ignoring a clear statute, presumably with the intent of influencing an election. Of the seven U.S. citizens Mr. Mueller has charged, five have been accused of (among other things) making false statements to federal officials. But there have been no charges against the partisans who made repeated abjectly false claims to the FBI and Justice Department about actions of their political opponents. There have been no charges against those who leaked classified information, including the unprecedented release of an unmasked conversation between former national security adviser Mike Flynn and a Russian ambassador. Nothing.

Huh, it seems the investigation is a tad on the politically motivated side, eh?

You’d think with one set of rules there would be investigations all around.

The Mueller Coup is the best way to describe it. Mueller is leading a coup on behalf of the Democrats. It’s that simple. — Amin C Khoury (@aminckhoury) August 24, 2018

Actually to conjure wrong-doing with President Trump while ignoring wrong-doing with Obama and Hillary. Very busy, the #Dems. Scrambling now. #MAGA — Lily Panaeti (@RovingPoet) August 25, 2018

Another outstanding piece by Kim Strassel. Does Mueller realize that his myopic investigation is destabilizing the country? We need to see accountability for Russia meddling via Steele, FusionGPS, and dems. — Kathleen Hunt (@kathmhunt) August 24, 2018

When the justice system becomes an abuse of power through selective prosecutions for politicians by investigating those they don't like to ignoring the corruption of those they like institutional corruption is the name of justice. — Henry Pelifian (@HPelifian) August 24, 2018

What he said.

This has all gone in one direction. Plus, he is not looking for Russian collusion but for any crime committed by anyone associated with Mr. Trump. To make it more laughable he will begin looking to see if anyone removed the tag from a mattress or pillow. — Curtis C. Miller (@Sitruc21450) August 24, 2018

That's why he is being paid for, ask him @KimStrassel ! — Carla Chamorro (@CarlaChamorros) August 24, 2018

They’d be better off just admitting Trump’s biggest crime was winning the election.

