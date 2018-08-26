If you truly want to see how disingenuous the Left is, one need look no further than the Huffington Post.

Sure, they wrote all sorts of pleasant pieces about Senator McCain on the evening he passed away …

But if you take a gander back to their timeline during the presidential election of 2008 you’ll see what they really thought about McCain.

Wow.

The caps are a nice touch. *eye roll

Honestly, we’re shocked they haven’t pulled this tweet yet.

Trending

HA! Right? Where is CNN and their meaningful, INVESTIGATIVE reporting now?!

Thank God.

Nope.

Fake sympathy from fake news.

Color us shocked.

But wait, there’s more!

Stay classy, HuffPost.

Related:

NOT a parody! Alyssa Milano’s #StopKavanaugh video so BAD anyone who sits through it should win a PRIZE

LOUD NOISES! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez writes lovely tweet honoring McCain, TRIGGERS a whole lotta stupid

Straight-up NASTY! Kathy Griffin’s own FILTHY words about McCain come back to BITE her on the arse

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: HuffPostmccain