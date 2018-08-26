If you truly want to see how disingenuous the Left is, one need look no further than the Huffington Post.

Sure, they wrote all sorts of pleasant pieces about Senator McCain on the evening he passed away …

In addition to his lifetime of public service, McCain moved the needle on glioblastoma awareness. https://t.co/EV3jh8yZqQ — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) August 26, 2018

“He dedicated his life to serving the country he loved. I have no doubt that the Maverick’s legacy will forever be an important model of leadership and civil discourse.” https://t.co/IlBAGSr5y9 — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) August 26, 2018

But if you take a gander back to their timeline during the presidential election of 2008 you’ll see what they really thought about McCain.

On the red carpet for McCain: Hitler, Satan and Jeffrey Dahmer. I swear, the pre-debate coverage on E! is TOTALLY AWESOME. -billbarol — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) October 8, 2008

Wow.

The caps are a nice touch. *eye roll

Honestly, we’re shocked they haven’t pulled this tweet yet.

Good stuff. Maybe KFile and his team of dumpster divers can find more of these “then” and “now” type of tweets. After all, it’s how they make their living after all. #FreeIdea https://t.co/e7RFjREyIM — Sure, Jan (@LilMissRightie) August 26, 2018

HA! Right? Where is CNN and their meaningful, INVESTIGATIVE reporting now?!

Busted — Andre Winston Powell (@apowe003) August 26, 2018

Bush is Hitler! McCain is Hitler! Romney is Hitler! Trump is Hitler! Pence is Hitler! Only Hitler was Hitler. — Pat (@PatMcPSU) August 26, 2018

Thank God.

Oof — Hunter Denning (@ClearlyNotPC) August 26, 2018

This aged well. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 26, 2018

Nope.

Wow. D-bags… — Tom Chopper (@TomChopper) August 26, 2018

The internet does not forget pic.twitter.com/XlWOmtk7y3 — ClemMedia (@JonClem310) August 26, 2018

Retweet away. Fake sympathy from msm — Mollysmom (@garnet495) August 26, 2018

Fake sympathy from fake news.

Color us shocked.

But wait, there’s more!

There are quite a few of those. pic.twitter.com/wgFhTV4u1L — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) August 26, 2018

Stay classy, HuffPost.

