We come down on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a lot due to her silly ideas of socialism and ridiculous claims that the GOP wants Medicare For All (don’t make that face, we didn’t write it). But now we’re writing to give the Democratic Socialist a little credit for the lovely tweet she wrote in memory of John McCain.

Hey, give credit where credit is due …

Not bad, right?

That is unless you’re a raging, deranged, fist-shaking, cat-hoarding, harpy Leftist bent on hating the late senator no matter what …

Not EVEN an exaggeration … see for yourself.

Nearly FOUR THOUSAND people agreed with him … unreal.

Wait, it’s all too real. Never mind.

We don’t disagree.

But she actually knew him, dude.

Ok, angry guy.

Showing us their true colors at least.

Oh brother.

No.

We laughed too.

Of course she doesn’t have to, which is what makes it even more meaningful.

Betrayed. Over a tweet honoring a man who has passed and sending prayers to his family.

These people.

Because being a decent human being is ‘fence straddling’.

You can’t make this crap up.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

