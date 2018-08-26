We come down on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a lot due to her silly ideas of socialism and ridiculous claims that the GOP wants Medicare For All (don’t make that face, we didn’t write it). But now we’re writing to give the Democratic Socialist a little credit for the lovely tweet she wrote in memory of John McCain.

Hey, give credit where credit is due …

John McCain’s legacy represents an unparalleled example of human decency and American service. As an intern, I learned a lot about the power of humanity in government through his deep friendship with Sen. Kennedy. He meant so much, to so many. My prayers are with his family. https://t.co/iu28V3snDm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 26, 2018

Not bad, right?

That is unless you’re a raging, deranged, fist-shaking, cat-hoarding, harpy Leftist bent on hating the late senator no matter what …

Far-left liberals reacting to a message of decency from one of their own: pic.twitter.com/nZ9bMb2u2S — Sam Valley (@SamValley) August 26, 2018

Not EVEN an exaggeration … see for yourself.

Alexandria NO — Virgil Texas (@virgiltexas) August 26, 2018

Nearly FOUR THOUSAND people agreed with him … unreal.

Wait, it’s all too real. Never mind.

Bruh your own book talks about stupid liberals and lefts excessively trusting "process" and "being smart" over knowing how to manipulate other politicians and the media. This is *exactly* what she should say. It's brilliant. — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) August 26, 2018

We don’t disagree.

doesn’t follow, but imo she should say nothing instead of joining the chorus of adulation for mindless jingoism — Virgil Texas (@virgiltexas) August 26, 2018

But she actually knew him, dude.

The mindless jingoism is implicit, it requires remembering his role in the Iraq War and the like which everyone is desperately trying to forget, and it'll be forgotten immediately–but the "what a kind-hearted humble blah blah blah she was when that guy died" will remain. — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) August 26, 2018

i’m referring to his vietnam service, which all moral human beings ought to condemn — Virgil Texas (@virgiltexas) August 26, 2018

Ok, angry guy.

I understand why you did this, but I hope you felt appropriately weird when writing the words "unparalleled example of human decency." — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) August 26, 2018

Showing us their true colors at least.

He supported policies that caused the suffering and deaths of millions of people. How can you say he "represents an unparalleled example of human decency and American service"? — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) August 26, 2018

Oh brother.

Delete this queen — Andrew (@OGfirealarm420) August 26, 2018

No.

Nooooooooooooooooooooo — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 26, 2018

ha ha ha — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 26, 2018

We laughed too.

I get what you're doing Alexandria but why????? John McCain – "an unparalleled example of human decency"?! 😯 You don't have to… — Kenneth Mejia (@25forcongress) August 26, 2018

Of course she doesn’t have to, which is what makes it even more meaningful.

The last sentence would have been enough. Unfollowed — sabrina4bernie (@sabrina68) August 26, 2018

You just lost my support. Progressives don’t get out of their way to support wormongers. He may Rest In Peace, but for you to make this statement is just wrong. Do you care about the millions of lives he destroyed on this planet? pic.twitter.com/8AnAUF1i50 — Art Peace (@theart4peace) August 26, 2018

Stop it. He was a warmonger while he was alive. I criticized him then. Nothing, not even his death, can change the damage he’s done to millions; my opinion of him stands, he belongs in hell. — Ophelia PGlasser (@OpheliaPG) August 26, 2018

Sure. Bombing factories in faraway lands, killing civilians, endorsing bombing of Muslim majority countries. Not to mention bigotry and racism. The epitome of "Americanism". — Diaspora Blues (@KowloonDandy) August 26, 2018

We expected better and frankly I feel betrayed. You can extend your condolences but he is never a decent man. — Norhassan A. Usman (@pinkintwit) August 26, 2018

Betrayed. Over a tweet honoring a man who has passed and sending prayers to his family.

These people.

You are fitting really well into the Democratic establishment, like the ones in Congress who vote for massive increases in defense. You are attempting to fence straddle and it isn't going to work. @AnarchaSexRays — Nattie Roman (@TsarKastik) August 26, 2018

Because being a decent human being is ‘fence straddling’.

You can’t make this crap up.

People die everyday in this country but few have done as much harm as John McCain. — Stop Arctic Meltdown (@StopMeltdown) August 26, 2018

Bad take. He is a bigot and a war criminal who pushed for war. He voted against programs and education that could of saved lives including his own. Glad he will be gone. We don't need any more Warhawks especially a pos like him. — Nyansoluble paints (@Nyanthetime) August 26, 2018

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Related:

Straight-up NASTY! Kathy Griffin’s own FILTHY words about McCain come back to BITE her on the arse

WORST of Twitter –> Lefties go into full DBAG mode when Sarah Sanders sends condolences to Meghan McCain

Sit DOWN! Laura Ingraham just needed 1 TWEET to SHRED John Brennan bleating about the ‘rule of law’