HOLEE CHIT.

As Twitchy editors, we read and watch a lot of stupid. C’mon, of course we do, we cover Twitter.

But every once in a while we see something SO BAD, so absolutely painful, that even we can’t make it all the way through. It’s rare (we’re a warped sort), but when it happens we MUST share it with you, dear reader.

Lucky you, right?

Let us know if you make it through more than 20 seconds of Alyssa Milano’s nonsense …

We must #StopKavanaugh. My video explains why. Please watch and share. I promise it is worth your time. I can’t think of a better way to spend #WomensEqualityDay then by calling your senators—(202) 224-3121! #UniteForJustice pic.twitter.com/XkWYRUBwk5 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 26, 2018

It might be worth your time, but not for the reasons she thinks.

OMG, IT’S SO BAD.

Not to mention it’s filled with so much misinformation and lies we’re not entirely sure where to even begin to debunk it so we’ll just laugh at it instead.

Okay. I admit I only made it about half way through ….but this isn't a parody. This is @Alyssa_Milano reading a script as though She is the victim in each of the cases she cites. And the drama…. dear Lord. This. Is. Something. https://t.co/oqSsDCwy3H — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 26, 2018

Something, and it ain’t good.

Law and order will be restored. #ConfirmKavanaugh — always_right (@hartsell_shane) August 26, 2018

Preach.

Make as many videos as you want. Kavanaugh will be YOUR next Supreme Court Justice. — Brad Librizzi❌ (@Brad_Librizzi) August 26, 2018

good lord woman, get it together. — Jayelle ❌ (@JLthePatriot) August 26, 2018

I’m embarrassed for you. I mean… the bad acting and all… — Up to No Good 🦄🦋 (@uptonogood45) August 26, 2018

It’s bad.

‘’Listen to me because I’m a privileged child actress from the 80’s’’ — IrishMarley (@IrishFootball19) August 26, 2018

Wow, you are very good at promoting yourself. Do u really think people don't see through you? Sad! — PineTreesBend (@Pinetreesbend) August 26, 2018

But Trump!

Do you know how this works?

You have no say in the matter. 🤦‍♂️ — Joe (@hemitruck1234) August 26, 2018

They’re all so angry that Harry Reid well and truly screwed them by changing the rules that they can’t see straight.

Or stop making fools of themselves apparently.

