OK, well, it looks like we can count “Modern Family” executive producer Danny Zuker among those who aren’t terribly interested in fixing America’s civility problem:

That’s a lovely sentiment, isn’t it?

SO MUCH FOR THE TOLERANT LEFT! — k (@oatmeal_sucks) June 25, 2018

Love "Modern Family" but count me as an ex-watcher. No need for that kind of vile, hateful rhetoric. A man with your gift for the language can surely make your point without resorting to that. — Randy McClain (@jrmlitig8r) June 25, 2018

Maybe Zuker’s not so gifted with language after all.

Since you are/were never civil to begin with, the bar is pretty low. Maybe start with the idea that not everything wrong in the country is because of Trump. — John LeBlanc (@WI_JLB71) June 25, 2018

Judging by what we’ve seen, we’re guessing Zuker’s talent for introspection isn’t any better than his talent for intelligent discourse.

I say keep doing what you're doing. Lay bare exactly what you think of people that don't partake in your pile of groupthink. Keep talking. The louder the better. — Hypocrisy Watch (@JoshMcIntire72) June 25, 2018

Will do! Thanks for the encouragement! — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) June 25, 2018

At this rate, the Left is going to march itself right off the cliff.

