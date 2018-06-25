OK, well, it looks like we can count “Modern Family” executive producer Danny Zuker among those who aren’t terribly interested in fixing America’s civility problem:

That’s a lovely sentiment, isn’t it?

Maybe Zuker’s not so gifted with language after all.

Judging by what we’ve seen, we’re guessing Zuker’s talent for introspection isn’t any better than his talent for intelligent discourse.

At this rate, the Left is going to march itself right off the cliff.

