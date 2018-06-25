If liberals would devote half the energy they expend tossing around Nazi comparisons to making coherent arguments, they might actually have a chance this November.

But they don’t, so they won’t. Guys like John Legend and Kumail Nanjiani are evidently determined to make sure the Democratic Party goes down in flames:

I know there are a bunch of people upset at the Nazi comparisons, but the highlighting-crimes-by-immigrants move is literally what the Nazis did, with Jews instead of immigrants. A sure fire way to stop being compared to Nazis is to stop acting like them. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 24, 2018

And a surefire way to be taken seriously is to not compare what’s happening at the border to the Holocaust. We didn’t think this was difficult, but it seems we were wrong.

This is not helpful — John Fry (@Dr_JohnFry) June 25, 2018

It’s not smart, either. But that’s never stopped Nanjiani before.

Illegal immigrants. Illegal. Literally not what the Nazis did. — Travis Wester (@westerspace) June 24, 2018

The Nazi comparison is outright wrong. Everyone should be against separation of families & everyone should also support legal immigration. Also asylum is a legal immigration. But highlighting crimes by immigrants is not what the Nazis did with jews. It's a wrong comparison. — Vivek (@vimo_67) June 24, 2018

It's wrong, for sure, to separate families. But we're not burning people in ovens or systematically killing people. Big difference there. — Meg (@mmegggsss) June 24, 2018

A sure fire way to attempt to debase someone with an opposing viewpoint is to tenuously compare them to Nazis/racists. It's also a ham fisted and intellectually dishonest tactic. Is it inappropriate to recognize that by crossing a border illegally, a crime was committed? — Burnout Bob (@Lil_Gold_Devil) June 25, 2018

The fact you can’t see how offensive this is @kumailn says more about you. When Trump is directly responsible for millions and millions of deaths, then you can make the comparison. All you are doing is grandstanding and fear mongering. — SportingTruth (@SportingTruth_) June 24, 2018

I don't see why your irrational hallucination of events that validate your own biases should reflect on how the rest of us view objective reality. Also, as a Jew, I'd really appreciate y'all not appropriating and minimizing the genocide of my people for temporary politics. https://t.co/GPIUzkZqOG — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 25, 2018

If only my family back in Europe had merely been detained during WWII, fed, sheltered, not worked as slaves, not gassed, their dead bodies not incinerated in ovens nor dumped in mass graves. Other than that, smart tweet. — Jeff Goldman (@TheJeffGoldman) June 25, 2018

Seriously. Learn history before you lecture on it. — Standard Buttload (@MetricButtload) June 25, 2018

Or else be doomed to repeat it. Over and over again.

Keep calling me a Nazi for disagreeing with you. I don't want Democrats to win elections. https://t.co/J64DDp9h0q — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 25, 2018

Apparently Kumail Nanjiani doesn’t, either.

Update:

Annnnnd here’s Judd Apatow again to bat cleanup:

He’s a Nazi. He wants no judicial process. He kidnapped children and commits acts of violence for political gain and to support his racist views.He admires violent dictators. Trump is a Nazi. The debate is over. Soon we will have proof he is a Nazi supported by the Russians. https://t.co/o4cS2iWzvS — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 25, 2018

Keep up the great work, guys!

