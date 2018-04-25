As Twitchy told you, Kanye West is causing quite a stir today … by not dissing Donald Trump:

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary

I love Hillary too. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I love when people have their own ideas. You don't have to be allowed anymore. Just be. Love who you want to love. That's free thought. I'm not even political. I'm not a democrat or a republican — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Freedom of thought? What a novel concept.

And also I'm all the way out the sunken place. And I'm not scared anymore. I'm not scared of the media. I'm not scared of the past and I'm optimistic about the future. This tweet is in love not fear. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

with love I am invincible. Truth is subjective but love is the most powerful force in the world and the world needs to express more of it. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I said express love more because we have love but we don't express it. My friend Tmills will always say "I love you" and it used to make me feel weird to hear that. Now I tell everyone I love them. He sparked me to start expressing love more. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

no race religion region or political party can argue with the power of love — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

fear takes strategy Unlearn linear thinking Hit you with these zig zag thoughts — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

This is all a very tough pill for the Resistance to swallow. But Touré seems to be having a particularly difficult time:

I still love Kanye but he’s making it harder by playing nice with people who are dangerous. My new Kanye piece for @thedailybeast https://t.co/fnbnuayZAN — Touré (@Toure) April 25, 2018

In his piece for the Daily Beast, Touré concludes:

Kanye’s making it harder to love Kanye. It’s always been hard loving Kanye, but the righty rhetoric aligns him with people and ideas that are actively hostile toward black and brown people. I’m going to continue to try to keep loving him because, you know, he’s made so much great music, but there’s only so many times that he can play with right-wing toys before I start to feel like nah, there’s no beat hot enough and no verse dope enough to make me put on your record and also forget that you think it’s cool to co-sign people whose politics are dangerous for black people. But I’m not done with him yet. Our relationship may be growing complicated but for now, I’m sticking with my man. Because I still don’t know if his heart is all the way in on the right. Maybe he’s just trolling us. Maybe he thinks being a black conservative seems like the most radical move he could make right now and he wants to shock, but he doesn’t really believe any of that stuff. That would be a dangerous game. Either way, Kanye just empowered [Candace] Owens, made her famous, helped her broadcast her message. She’ll always be the one who Kanye co-signed. Expect to see her on Fox News way more. Ye’s making it harder to keep justifying him but for now, I still do. Because I still don’t believe that he really believes any of that conservative stuff. But then again, I don’t believe Owens really believes that stuff either.

Because how could any black person believe “that conservative stuff”? Take it from a woke progressive like Touré. Nothing says “progress” like sneering at minorities who take pride in thinking for themselves.

So you’re saying you love Trump? https://t.co/Xe1QcfbM41 — Touré (@Toure) April 25, 2018

What if he is?

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Sorry, Kanye. But that’s just not good enough for Touré.

I’ma let you finish but this doesn’t really clarify. https://t.co/1ncI3vu8hp — Touré (@Toure) April 25, 2018

Because if there’s one thing Kanye West needs to do, it’s explain himself to Touré. Maybe this is performance art. Maybe it’s genuine. But who is Touré to decide what Kanye West — or anyone else — should believe?

Man. People say Kanye’s got an ego. He’s got nothing on Touré!

